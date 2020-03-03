Gomez de Liano brothers leave UP Maroons for Nueva Ecija in MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Brothers Juan and Javi Gomez de Liaño will no longer play for the University of the Philippines this coming UAAP season as the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards acquired the two to play in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

According to Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguard coach Charles Tiu, acquiring the brothers is just the beginning of a series of acquisitions in line with the team‘s commitment to Novo Ecijano fans to form a title contender or a championship basketball team for the next MPBL Season.

Chemistry will also not be an issue as coach Tiu also handled Juan and Javi, who played and won the championship for the Mighty Sports Philippines team in the recently concluded 2020 Dubai International Basketball Championship.

Apart from the Gomez de Liaño siblings, the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards acquired a Novo Ecijano and former PBA player Renz Palma, who recently played for Alaska in the PBA. A high leaper, Palma has proven to be one of the best 2-3 players during his stint in the UAAP and PBA.

Tiu said that with Juan Gomez de Liaño and veteran Jai Reyes, the Rice Vanguards will surely have one of the best point guard tandems in the next MPBL season.

Javi Gomez de Liaño, for his part, brings additional offense for the Rice Vanguards. He has proven to be one of the best shooting guards in the UAAP. He also brings additional athleticism and defensive prowess to the Nueva Ecija team.

Earlier, Mayor Rianne Cuevas of Palayan City announced the construction of a new sports arena in Palayan City that will serve as the home court of the Rice Vanguards.

"It’s about time that Nueva Ecija has its own arena to host tournaments like the MPBL and at the same time showcase the beauty of our province to cities and provinces who will play in our sports arena. At the same time, our thousand of basketball fans will not have to travel five hours to watch games of our home team the Rice Vanguards," said Cuevas.