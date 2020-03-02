Cebu Country Club seeks PAL Interclub history

MANILA, Philippines – A depleted Cebu Country Club squad vows to go flat out for a feat never before done in PAL Men’s Interclub history — winning the centerpiece Championship crown in back-to-back fashion while playing in the lower division.

Action gets going Wednesday with Manila Southwoods putting up a souped-up roster in a bid to redeem itself from an embarrassing defeat to the then host Cebu CC, which snared the coveted overall crown while vying in the Founders division.

But relegated to the Founders again with three of its top players last year begging off for personal reasons, Cebu CC said it is more than ready to defend its crown and duplicate Aguinaldo’s feat in the late 1980s.

“We came here very prepared,” said Cebu CC team captain Bayani Garcia. “Whether we play in the Championship or Founders, we will be ready to defend our title.”

Interclub rules allow for teams coming from whatever division to win the Championship crown, which Manila Southwoods is expected to dominate this year with a power-packed roster.

The Carmona-based squad was all set to post a team record fifth straight title last year but Cebu CC had other things in mind, spoiling the former’s planned bash with four days of superb shotmaking at home.

Southwoods, Del Monte and Luisita, teams that have solid young programs, are the teams campaigning in the Championship division.

Yuto Katsuragawa, the pro-bound Japanese and many-time low amateur in the country's pro circuit, will lead Southwoods’ charge together with the reactivated Vince Lauron, the former pro who has stayed in game shape despite attending to numerous businesses