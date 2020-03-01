UAAP
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 25: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors warms up prior to a game against the Sacramento Kings on February 25, 2020 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
NOAH GRAHAM / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / AFP
Warriors delay Curry return
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 1, 2020 - 10:03am

MANILA, Philippines — Stephen Curry will not be back in action for the Golden State Warriors on March 1 (March 2, Manila time) as planned.

The team announced on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) that Curry is continuing to make good progress in his recovery and remains on-schedule for a return at some point in March.

Curry, who broke his left hand against the Phoenix Suns last October 30, is now participating in full scrimmages.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Warriors want Curry to have more practice time.

Without Curry and Klay Thompson, who is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in last year's Finals, the Warriors have been reeling to a league-worst record, currently having a 12-47 card.

They are on a eight-game losing streak and 16 games behind eight-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.

The Warriors are on pace to notch their worst season performance since Steve Kerr took over the head coaching reigns.

Kerr led the Warriors to the finals in his first five years with the franchise.

The Warriors' active playoff streak now stands at seven years in a row — but that may just be snapped with the way their season is going.

