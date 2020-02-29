UAAP
NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 28: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans handles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers on February 28, 2020 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
LAYNE MURDOCH JR. / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / AFP
Zion Williamson posts 10th-straight 20-point game for Pelicans
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 29, 2020 - 2:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — The hype surrounding NBA rookie Zion Williamson is real, with the 19-year-old notching 10 straight games with 20 points or more with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Williamson, who has played only 14 games this season since returning from a knee injury, became the youngest player in NBA history to ever accomplish the feat.

The record-breaking achievement eclipsed the previous mark set by Carmelo Anthony, who did it for nine games.

Since Williamson's return, the Pelicans have made a significant push for the playoffs -- winning eight of the 14 games he's played in.

New Orleans is currently at ninth place in the West with a 26-33 record, only 2.5 games behind eighth-placed Memphis Grizzlies.

The former Duke star and No. 1 overall pick is making his case for the Rookie of the Year plum, which will likely be a tight race against Memphis rookie sensation Ja Morant.

