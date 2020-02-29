UAAP
FILE – Remy Martin of the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half of the NCAAB game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Desert Financial Arena on December 14, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images/AFP
Who is Fil-Am NCAA standout Remy Martin?
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 29, 2020 - 11:34am

MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Am cager Remy Martin is making waves in the NCAA in the US.

Martin, born to Filipino mother Mary Ann Macaspac, has dual Filipino-American citizenship but has yet to visit the Philippines.

Playing for Pac-12 Conference school Arizona State, the 21-year-old Martin is a former Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year and was named to the Second-team All Pac-12 in 2019.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Before joining the Sun Devils in Arizona State, Martin played in Sierra Canyon School — the same high school where LeBron James' son Bronny and Dwayne Wade's son Zaire currently play at.

In his freshman year, Martin averaged 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists off the bench that earned him the Sixth Man of the Year citation.

His rookie performance bagged him a starting spot in his sophomore year, starting in 28 out of his 32 games played with the Sun Devils.

Though derailed by injury that year, Martin still averaged 12.9 points, 5.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

The Fil-Am baller continued his rise in his third year in Arizona State.

In 28 games, Martin is averaging a whopping 19.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.2 boards a game.

A 24-point performance from Martin enabled the Sun Devils to eke out a one-point, comeback win over rival University of Arizona last January 25 (January, 26 Manila time).

The performance also helped Martin become the first-ever Pac-12 player in 23 years to start conference play with six straight 20-point games.

He is also the second player in Arizona State history to be named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week for his efforts.

Because of his outstanding performance, Martin is currently a frontrunner for Conference Player of the Year.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas wanted to include Martin into the national team lineup for the FIBA World Cup last year, but the plan was hampered due to eligibilty issues. — With reports from The Associated Press

