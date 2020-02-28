Jr. NBA Global Championship returns for second year

MANILA, Philippines – The Jr. NBA Global Championship is returning for its second year at the ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World this August 2020.

Bringing in 32 teams of 13 and 14-year-old boys and girls from around the globe, the Jr. NBA Global Championship is set to discover the sport's up and coming young stars.

Last year, four Filipinos — Henjz “Kobe” Demisana, Lionel Matthew Rubico, Sebastian Reyes and Camille Nolasco — were among the top players in the Asia Pacific region and went on to the Global Championship.

In the event, the young cagers will compete in a tournament that is separated into a US and international bracket.

They will play a round-robin in their brackets and continue with single-elimination competition.

Current and former NBA and WNBA players will be participating in the event to guide the teams in their games.

Qualifying competitions for the 2020 Jr. NBA Global Championship will tip off later this year.