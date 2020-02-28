UAAP
Kobe Bryant's sister, Sharia, got a tattoo to honor the late Kobe and his daughter Gigi
Instagram/Sharia Washington
Kobe Bryant's sister honors late sibling with tattoo
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 28, 2020 - 9:38am

MANILA, Philippines — Kobe Bryant's sister, Sharia, got inked to honor Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gigi after their untimely passing.

The ink showed a snake wrapped like an "infinity" sign and had Kobe's 24 and Gigi's 2 jersey number inside the loops.

Kobe's widow Vanessa also shared Sharia's tattoo on her own Instagram.

"My sister-in-law got this cool tattoo to honor #GigiBryant and #Kobe. 2~24 forever. Love you @shariawalsh," Vanessa wrote.

Kobe and Gigi died last January 26 (January 27 Manila time) in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California that claimed the lives of nine people.

Last February 24 (February 25, Manila time), the Bryants held a public memorial at the Staples Center in honor of Kobe and Gigi

