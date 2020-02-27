UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Ricci Rivero of the UP Fighting Maroons
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Ricci Rivero ready to take leadership role at UP
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 27, 2020 - 11:28am

MANILA, Philippines — Ricci Rivero is prepared to take a new role with the UP Fighting Maroons with two stalwarts — Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano — sitting out UAAP Season 83.

Committing to play another year with the University of the Philippines, Rivero said he is willing to fill in the void left by the Gomez de Liano brothers.

"Ever since naman, I always prepare myself to be the best that I can be," Rivero said during a contract signing with MundiPharma in Bonifacio Global City on Wednesday.

"Sa basketball naman, it doesn't have to be one leader lang sa team, it has to be everyone na kayang magspeak up," he added.

Rivero, along with Bright Akhuetie and Kobe Paras, will be instrumental to the Maroons' comeback try in UAAP Season 83 after failing to make the Finals last year.

Already with championship experience with the De La Salle Green Archers, Rivero believes he can help steer his team in the right direction.

"I try to be one of the leaders sa team... siguro through my experiences before magagamit ko rin naman siya to guide my teammates," Rivero said.

But the former UAAP Most Improved Player knows that as a leader, he must also learn from those around him.

"Yung mga experiences nila, masshare rin nila sa akin," Rivero said of his teammates.

Rivero and the Fighting Maroons settled for third in UAAP Season 82, with the UST Growling Tigers ousting them in the stepladder semifinals.

BASKETBALL UAAP UP FIGHTING MAROONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pacquiao vs Crawford next? Gibbons unaware of Arum plan
By Dino Maragay | 18 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao’s right-hand man on Wednesday said he is not aware of any plan to pit the Filipino icon against welterweight...
Sports
fbfb
Crawford fight up for Manny?
By Abac Cordero | February 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Legendary promoter Bob Arum wants Terence Crawford, his fighter, facing Manny Pacquiao, his former fighter, in June or July.
Sports
fbfb
Norman’s blue suede shoes
By Joaquin M. Henson | February 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Meralco coach Norman Black will never forget what the late Kobe Bryant’s father Joe did for him after playing against each other in the Baker Summer Basketball League finals in Philadelphia in 1979.
Sports
fbfb
Starters, rookies attend PBA Media Day
By Joaquin Henson | February 27, 2020 - 12:00am
At least 16 rookies are booked for the PBA’s Media Day at the five-star Okada Manila ballroom on New Seaside Drive, Parañaque this afternoon as the pro league ramps up preparations for the 45th season...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto to be featured on Bleacher Report
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Filipino basketball prospect Kai Sotto is set to be featured on US-based sports website Bleacher Report.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
21 minutes ago
Goodbye, tennis: Sharapova announces retirement
21 minutes ago
"Tennis — I'm saying goodbye," Sharapova said in an article for Vogue and Vanity Fair magazines.
Sports
fbfb
43 minutes ago
Tokyo Olympics face threat of cancellation amid virus scare
By Luisa Morales | 43 minutes ago
In a report by the Associated Press, senior International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said if the coronavirus outbreak...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Mets' Tim Tebow to represent the Philippines in WBC qualifiers
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Tebow, who was born in the Philippines in 1987 and moved to the US when he was three years old, was a former professional...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Kaya Iloilo settles for scoreless draw vs Tampines in AFC Cup
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Lackluster offense from both sides of the pitch prevented Kaya and Tampines from finding the back of the net.
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Heirs to the throne
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
With the June Mar Fajardo Show on hold, the spotlight is ready to shine on the next most dominant performer in the PBA.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with