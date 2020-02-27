Ricci Rivero ready to take leadership role at UP

MANILA, Philippines — Ricci Rivero is prepared to take a new role with the UP Fighting Maroons with two stalwarts — Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano — sitting out UAAP Season 83.

Committing to play another year with the University of the Philippines, Rivero said he is willing to fill in the void left by the Gomez de Liano brothers.

"Ever since naman, I always prepare myself to be the best that I can be," Rivero said during a contract signing with MundiPharma in Bonifacio Global City on Wednesday.

"Sa basketball naman, it doesn't have to be one leader lang sa team, it has to be everyone na kayang magspeak up," he added.

Rivero, along with Bright Akhuetie and Kobe Paras, will be instrumental to the Maroons' comeback try in UAAP Season 83 after failing to make the Finals last year.

Already with championship experience with the De La Salle Green Archers, Rivero believes he can help steer his team in the right direction.

"I try to be one of the leaders sa team... siguro through my experiences before magagamit ko rin naman siya to guide my teammates," Rivero said.

But the former UAAP Most Improved Player knows that as a leader, he must also learn from those around him.

"Yung mga experiences nila, masshare rin nila sa akin," Rivero said of his teammates.

Rivero and the Fighting Maroons settled for third in UAAP Season 82, with the UST Growling Tigers ousting them in the stepladder semifinals.