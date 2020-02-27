UAAP
Tim Tebow of the New York Mets
Twitter/Mets
Mets' Tim Tebow to represent the Philippines in WBC qualifiers
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 27, 2020 - 10:33am

MANILA, Philippines — New York Mets minor league outfielder Tim Tebow will be suiting up for the Philippines in the World Baseball Classic qualifiers next month.

Tebow, who was born in the Philippines in 1987 and moved to the US when he was three years old, was a former professional football quarterback and broadcaster.

Tebow began his baseball career in September 2016 when he signed a minor league contract with the Mets.

He is now entering his fourth full minor league season with the team.

According to USA Today, Tebow has batted .223 with 18 homers and 327 strikeouts in 287 games with the Mets.

Prior to his stint in baseball, Tebow played for teams in the NFL as a quarterback -- including the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets.

WBC Baseball announced Tebow's commitment on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

In an interview with USA Today, Tebow spoke about playing for his home country.

"You don't get a lot of chances to represent people or places that mean something to you," Tebow said.

"It's even more than baseball for me," he added.

The Philippines is one of four countries vying for a spot in the WBC.

They begin the qualifiers against the Czech Republic on Friday, March 20, in Tucson, Arizona.

