UP's Ricci Rivero lauds Juan Gomez de Liano, Thirdy Ravena for Gilas showing

MANILA, Philippines — Ricci Rivero expressed his pride in seeing his collegiate basketball contemporaries succeed in the international scene.

Speaking of his fellow UAAP stars Juan Gomez de Liano and Thirdy Ravena in Gilas Pilipinas' match against Indonesia last Sunday, the UP Fighting Maroon couldn't help but laud their performances.

"I was happy for them, especially for sila Juan kasi they're the ones talga na yung close sa akin," Rivero said in the MundiPharma contract signing press conference.

"Sobrang happy ko that they were able to showcase their talent in the higher level," he added.

The younger Ravena and Gomez de Liano both churned out double-digit performances against the Indonesians — with Ravena leading the charge with 23 points in 23 minutes.

Meanwhile, Gomez de Liano made good of his limited minutes on the floor with 10 points.

Rivero, who played with both Ravena and Gomez de Liano in the Gilas cadets, said that their success was also fulfilling for him.

"Sobrang nakakatuwa rin na sila lang yung mga kabatch ko [dati] and sila na yung nagrerepresent ngayon sa seniors divison. It's something na fulfilling rin for me as their [former] teammate," Rivero said.

The Fighting Maroon also expressed a willingness to banner flag and country, if ever he was given a chance to don the Gilas jersey in international competitions.

"Di naman kasi basta basta na mabibigyan ka ng gaung chance and opportunity. It's something talaga na as an athlete, i-ggrab talaga namin if given the chance to participate and represent the country," Rivero said.

"Ready naman ako. And I've been doing everything I can do to improve my skills and maturity as a player," he added.

Apart from international play, Rivero will be heavily relied upon by the UP Fighting Maroons in UAAP Season 83, with both Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano sitting out a season to focus on Gilas duties.

Rivero, however, is ready to accept the challenge of leading the Fighting Maroons.

"Ever since naman, tinatry ko to be one of the leaders sa team kasi it's something na kailangan din namin," Rivero said.

"Siguro through yung mga experiences ko before, magagamit ko to guide my teammates and yung mga experiences din nila, maisshare rin nila sa akin," he added.