UAAP 82 volleyball fires off March 3 with new Tuesday double-headers
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 26, 2020 - 12:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — UAAP volleyball will be in action for four days a week, instead of three to make up for postponed games due to the coronavirus scare.

Instead of playing only on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, the first round of volleyball action will feature two games each on Tuesdays.

Announced by the league on Wednesday, the UAAP Season 82 volleyball tournament is set to begin on Tuesday, March 3 with University of the East going up against Far Eastern University at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The men's squads will lock horns at 2 p.m. while the women will meet at 3:30 p.m. This will be the format for all Tuesday double-headers in the first round of the tounament.

Then on Wednesday, March 4, the previously announced four-game format will be used.

University of Santo Tomas will go up against National University in the morning, with the men's team clashing at 9 a.m., followed by the women at 10:30 a.m.

Then in the afternoon, Katipunan squads Ateneo de Manila University and University of the Philippines will figure in a clash.

The men's teams will face each other at 2 p.m. then the women's see action in the last match of the day at 3:30 p.m.

The quadruple-header will be the format used for Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday game days of the tournament.

