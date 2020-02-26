UAAP
Kai Sotto (seated) is shown about to be interviewed by the Bleacher Report crew.
From Kai Sotto's Twitter @kzsottolive
Kai Sotto to be featured on Bleacher Report
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 26, 2020 - 11:20am

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino basketball prospect Kai Sotto is set to be featured on US-based sports website Bleacher Report.

Posting on his official Twitter account, Sotto revealed that he has been working with the Bleacher Report crew on a story.

The 7'2" cager also shared a behind the scenes photo of him in front of the Bleacher Report camera.

Although the nature of the feature has yet to be revealed, drawing the attention of the site will be big for his overall exposure.

Sotto is fresh from a stint in the NBA’s “Basketball Without Borders” Global Camp, which was held as part of the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

Established in 2007, Bleacher Report is a website which focuses on different sports and sports culture.

Apart from basketball, Bleacher Report also does extensive coverage on American Football, Soccer, Sneaker news and other sports.

Sports
Sports
Sports
