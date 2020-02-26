Kai Sotto to be featured on Bleacher Report

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino basketball prospect Kai Sotto is set to be featured on US-based sports website Bleacher Report.

Posting on his official Twitter account, Sotto revealed that he has been working with the Bleacher Report crew on a story.

Humbled that @BleacherReport spent the last two days with me and my team. Story’s are meant to be shared and to give a path for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/2cIYxdAd7T — Kai Sotto (@kzsottolive) February 26, 2020

The 7'2" cager also shared a behind the scenes photo of him in front of the Bleacher Report camera.

Although the nature of the feature has yet to be revealed, drawing the attention of the site will be big for his overall exposure.

Sotto is fresh from a stint in the NBA’s “Basketball Without Borders” Global Camp, which was held as part of the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

Established in 2007, Bleacher Report is a website which focuses on different sports and sports culture.

Apart from basketball, Bleacher Report also does extensive coverage on American Football, Soccer, Sneaker news and other sports.