UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
PFF U-15 national tiff Final Four begins
(Philstar.com) - February 25, 2020 - 9:00pm

MANILA, Philippines – The search for the Stars of Tomorrow has reached its climax as the PFF Under-15 Boys National Championship 2019 enters its final round, which is slated from February 26-28 at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

The teams from National Capital Region FA, Mount Apo RFA, Davao-South RFA, and Negros Occidental FA will contest for national pride beginning in the semifinals to be played on February 26, for the right to play in the final on February 28.

The four remaining teams confirmed their participation in the final round after finishing in the top two of their respective groups in the National Championship Round held in Carmona for Group 2 from November 11-19 and Davao City for Group 2 from December 13-18, respectively.

Group 1 winner National Capital Region FA will face Group 2 runner-up Mount Apo RFA, while Group 2 victor Davao-South RFA will take on Group 1 runner-up Negros Occidental FA. The semifinal losers will face off in the battle for third while the winners of the two semifinal ties will clash in the final.

The teams

Team from NCR FA (Group 1 winner)

The best attacking team in the tournament showed why by scoring 74 goals: 42 from their unbeaten campaign in Luzon Group B, and 32 from their Group 1 campaign.

They have gone 10 matches unbeaten, winning their first eight convincingly before drawing with Negros Occidental FA in a 3-3 draw last November 17, finishing on top of the group with a superior goal differential.

Armed with international experience, the boys of coach Richard Leyble is looking to extend their streak as they lean on the dynamic duo of skipper Dominic Tom and Matthias Xavier Lozano who led the team with combined total of 28 goals, with the former scoring 7 goals in the National Championship Round.

Team from Negron Occidental FA (Group 1 runner-up)

Coming from the Visayas Group of Death, Ronald Treyes’ men showed their resolve as they secured qualification by placing second each time.

Despite an absence of a go-to-guy, NOFA showed how make the team work by having 16 different goal scorers. Dominic Dreyfus, Leoven Gatungay, Kent Bacolocos and Ryan Monares all netted four goals apiece.

Apart from their goal-scoring, their defense is one of their assets, picking up all but one clean sheet out of their four fixtures in the National Championship Round.

Their six-goal thriller against the team from NCR last 17 November showed their poise in big matches when they lost their halftime lead, before Syreal Magbanua’s equalizer had them share the spoils.

Team from Davao-South RFA (Group 2 winner)

Davao will face its biggest test as they take on the team from Negros Occidental FA in the semifinal, with them qualifying as the top team in a tough Group 2 where it was a four-horse race for the coveted two spots on the final day.

A 2-2 draw with the team from Mount Apo RFA sealed their qualification as they ended up with seven points, eliminating the teams from Panay FA and Zamboanga Del Norte-Dipolog FA, which were a point behind.

Midfielder Uriel Dalapo woke up from his slump in the Regional Group Stage to be instrumental to their run to the final round after scoring four goals in the Group 2.

Team from Mount Apo RFA (Group 2 runner-up)

The boys from North Cotabato rounded up the quartet of the qualified teams, and it will be a challenge to recover from their slump in the National Championship Round having scored only six goals after trailblazing the Regional Group Stage with 61 goals.

However, they claimed huge results down the stretch despite losing to Panay FA, winning against Zamboanga Del Norte-Dipolog and drawing with Davao-South to book their place in the semifinal, where NCR awaits them on the horizon.

This is a perfect chance for Harold Calandria to return to the spotlight after struggling in Group 2, where his goal scoring exploits saw him top the charts in the Regional Group Stages with 22 goals.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sotto gets varying reviews from experts
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Filipino teen tower Kai Sotto received contrasting grades from NBA Draft experts following his stint in the Basketball Without...
Sports
fbfb
Guarded optimism
By Joaquin M. Henson | February 25, 2020 - 12:00am
There were bright and not-so-bright moments for the Philippines in Gilas’ 100-70 win over Indonesia in the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in Jakarta last Sunday.
Sports
fbfb
5 points from Gilas' win over Indonesia in FIBA Asia Cup play
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
It was a big first win by the Philippines in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers — a 100-70 triumph over host Indonesia at...
Sports
fbfb
PFF U-15 national tiff Final Four begins
2 hours ago
The search for the Stars of Tomorrow has reached its climax as the PFF Under-15 Boys National Championship 2019 enters its...
Sports
fbfb
Minus Brownlee, Alab whips Saigon
By John Bryan Ulanday | February 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Even without Justin Brownlee, Alab Pilipinas still got the job done, a 99-79 trashing of bottom-ranked Saigon Heat, to get back on track in the ASEAN Basketball League last Sunday at the Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
23 hours ago
Greg’s rights up in air
By Joaquin Henson | 23 hours ago
If Barangay Ginebra chooses not to make an offer to renew Greg Slaughter’s contract within 30 calendar days after it...
Sports
fbfb
23 hours ago
Perez finds little time to rest
By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
There’s no player more dedicated for the Philippine team right now than CJ Perez.
Sports
fbfb
23 hours ago
Tugawin earns 1st stage win
By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
Ryan Tugawin of Tarlac took his first stage victory while 7Eleven Cliqq-Air21 by Roadbike Philippines and Standard Insurance-Navy...
Sports
fbfb
23 hours ago
Ceres FC boots up for Vietnam club
By Olmin Leyba | 23 hours ago
Philippine champion Ceres Negros FC tries to sustain its hot start in the AFC Cup with a follow-up win tonight against Vietnamese...
Sports
fbfb
23 hours ago
SBP excited about what’s next for Gilas
By Olmin Leyba | 23 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas’ youth-laden squad passed its baptism of fire in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, giving the team’s...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with