UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Thirdy Ravena finished with a team-high 23 points in Gilas Pilipinas' game against Indonesia on Sunday.
FIBA
5 points from Gilas' win over Indonesia in FIBA Asia Cup play
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - February 24, 2020 - 10:33am

MANILA, Philippines – It was a big first win by the Philippines in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers — a 100-70 triumph over host Indonesia at the Britama Arena in Jakarta.

The match was close in the first half as Indonesia stayed close, hitting more of their 3-point shots and taking the ball inside. The Philippines once more took a lot of shots from the outside and were missing.

Furthermore, Indonesia played better interior defense, rejecting three Philippine incursions.

Come the second quarter, better defense and rack attacks saw the Philippines get a grip on the game. When CJ Perez pilfered a sloppy cross-court pass and skied in for a dunk, the score was 27-17.

Yet Indonesia continued to stay close. Had hit two free throws at the end of the second quarter, Gilas would have had only a seven-point advantage. As it was we went into the half with a 37-28 lead.

The second half saw a more relaxed Philippine team as they continued to put Indonesia at bay. By the fourth period, they broke the resistance of the host squad for a runaway win. But you have to appreciate the Indonesians as they are getting better. 

Here is what we liked from Gilas’ win:

They played good defense on Indonesia

I don’t think we were in any danger even if the score was close early on. If the shooting at times was off and there were errors (you can also chalk that up to the lack of team chemistry), we played good defense and even better D in the second half.

It didn’t help Indonesians that they were sloppy in the first half and that led to easy baskets for Gilas.

We won the battle of the boards

We won the battle of the boards, 55-33, and that translated into a 23-5 advantage in fastbreak points, and 18-10 in second-chance points. And there was a huge 15-6 advantage in steals. 

I like the floor spacing

That helped create lay-ups for players like JP Erram, Thirdy Ravena and Justin Chua to name a few. Granted the Indonesians aren’t as learned, but still, those were wide spaces that Gilas exploited for buckets.

I like the use of the entire bench

In typical Tab Baldwin fashion, 10 of the 12 players played more than 10 minutes each. Only Justin Chua and Isaac Go played less than that. Five players (Thirdy Ravena, Roger Pogoy, CJ Perez, Juan Gomez de Liaño, and Kiefer Ravena) scored in double figures. Every player had at least three attempts from the field. Although Go didn’t score, he contributed to the dominance of the boards with seven caroms to his credit.

Troy Rosario and Roger Pogoy are the senior players on this squad and they were huge parts in this win. 

Thirdy Ravena continues to soar

He came off the bench and provided a spark on both ends of the floor. And what a stat line — 23 points, eight rebounds, three assist and two blocks. He hit his outside shots and drove in for others, including once where he went through all five Indonesians for a virtuoso play.

Thirdy is playing like a winner.

Other stats that I like — CJ Perez also showing that all-around game with 10 points, seven boards, four steals and three assists. 

And Matt Nieto — six assists.

FIBA ASIA GILAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Thirdy Ravena shines as Gilas thumps Indonesia
By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas banked on an inspired performance by Thirdy Ravena to emerge victorious over a pesky Indonesian...
Sports
fbfb
Outgunned Pinoy loses by TKO
By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
Jeo Santisima was badly outgunned but never took a count as he displayed a warrior’s heart in failing to dethrone WBO...
Sports
fbfb
Sotto gets varying reviews from experts
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Filipino teen tower Kai Sotto received contrasting grades from NBA Draft experts following his stint in the Basketball Without...
Sports
fbfb
New-look Blaze Spikers upbeat
By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Petron may have taken a major blow in the off-season but that won’t take the fight out of the determined squad looking...
Sports
fbfb
The best matches of PWR: Love at First Fight
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Philippine Wrestling Revolution: Love at First Fight was another epic night in the local professional wrestling circuit’s...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
James' jump shot helps power Lakers past Celtics
1 hour ago
LeBron James delivered the go-ahead jumper with 30 seconds left to help lift the Los Angeles Lakers to a 114-112 victory over...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Armyman tops sprint finish in Ronda kickoff
By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
In five years with LBC Ronda Pilipinas, Mark Julius Bordeos has been racing silently under the radar and patiently trying...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Team Sagupaan leads LGBA derby
12 hours ago
Team Sagupaan shows the way as the 2020 LGBA Cocker of the Year series opening leg holds its 4-cock finals Friday at the Pasay...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Stars, Skyscrapers set up semis matchup
By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Manila-Frontrow and Makati-Super Crunch disposed of their counterparts to set a North Division semifinals faceoff in the 2019-2020...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Lascuña regains Asian Tour card
By Dante Navarro | 12 hours ago
Local golf’s loss is Asian Tour’s gain as vintage Tony Lascuña re-claimed his card in the region’s...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with