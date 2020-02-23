UAAP
Jamie Lim (R) and Joane Orbon both finished with gold medals in the Kharkiv open in Ukraine
Facebook/Karate Pilipinas
Philippine Karate duo bags twin golds in Ukranian tourney
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 23, 2020 - 12:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Karatekas Jamie Lim and Joane Orbon boosted their Tokyo 2020 Olympics bids after bagging two golds in the Kharkiv Open 2020 in Ukraine.

Lim and Orbon ruled the 68kg and 61kg categories, respectively, in the tournament held from February 21-22 at Sports Palace "Lokomotyv" in the Eastern Ukranian city of Kharkiv.

The duo is also coming off a successful stint in the 30th Southeast Asian Games held in Manila last December.

Lim won gold in the 61kg category after besting Indonesian world champion Georgia Zefanya.

For her part, Orbon, who switched from the US Karate Federation to the Philippines, settled for bronze in her first stint for the national team.

The golden finish for the duo keeps their Olympic bid alive, bagging crucial points in the tournament.

