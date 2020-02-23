UAAP
Gilas Pilipinas had to cancel morning shootaround on Sunday due to floods
Released
Gilas cancels shootaround due to floods
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 23, 2020 - 10:58am

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas was unable to do their morning shootaround on Sunday in Indonesia due to flooding.

Overnight rains flooded the area around the team hotel and left Gilas stuck in their residence.

Their game against hosts Indonesia tonight at 7 p.m. Manila time is still scheduled to push through.

A fairly young batch of Gilas cagers are set to test their mettle against the home team tonight, with five collegiate standouts making a significant part of the roster.

Gilas skipper Kiefer Ravena will look to lead the new-look squad along with PBA stalwarts Troy Rosario, RR Pogoy, Poy Erram, CJ Perez, Abu Tratter and Justin Chua.

The skipper's younger brother Thirdy is joined by Ateneo teammates Isaac Go and Matt Nieto.

Fighting Maroon Juan Gomez de Liano and incoming Blue Eagle Dwight Ramos round up the 12-man arsenal of Coach Mark Dickel in his first game as head coach.

