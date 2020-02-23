Warriors' Stephen Curry cleared for contact, targets March return

MANILA, Philippines — Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors was cleared for contact since breaking his hand against the Phoenix Suns last October 30th.

Curry joined his first full-contact practice on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) and said that he was targeting a return on March 1 (March 2) against the Washington Wizards.

Steph Curry getting some shots up after practice. He was cleared for contact for the first time since breaking his hand on Oct. 30th. pic.twitter.com/Ve3AWR6ZU2 — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) February 22, 2020

"It's always been March 1," Curry told ESPN's Nick Friedell.

"But that for me mostly is just to give you a target. You have to have something to work towards in the rehab process because that gives you a barometer for each week, what you're building towards," Curry added.

Despite his plan to return to the court sooner rather than later, Curry admits he is still dealing with some nerve damage from the injury.

"Broken hands are all different types and this was a serious one that had a lot of nuances to it. With the two surgeries and the nerve damage and stuff that I'm still dealing with," he said.

The Warriors will lean heavily on Curry once he returns.

The former champions have been dealing with a nightmarish season that has left them reeling from Curry and Klay Thompson's absence.

Golden State is currently the worst team in the league with only 12 wins and 44 losses.

The Steve Kerr-led squad is 16 games behind from eighth place in the West, which is currently held by the Memphis Grizzlies at 28-28.

Will Curry's return help the Warriors push for a playoff spot?