Lakers waive Cousins; showdown vs Clippers rescheduled to April

MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Lakers have waived Demarcus Cousins to make room in the roster, ESPN reports.

Per NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers released Cousins despite his hopes for a playoff return.

Lakers are waiving DeMarcus Cousins, league sources tell @Ramonashelburne and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 22, 2020

Cousins, who hasn't played this season, tore his ACL in his left knee in the offseason and has yet to recover.

The 29-year-old Cousins was also unable to play a full season with the Golden State Warriors last year.

Cousins has played 10 seasons in the NBA so far, spending his first seven seasons with the Sacramento Kings.

However, he has not been able to stay with a single team for more than a season since 2017.

Meanwhile, the Lakers' game against the Clippers that was postponed last January 28 (January 29, Manila time) due to Kobe Bryant's untimely death has been rescheduled to April 9 (April 10, Manila time).