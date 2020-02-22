UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have waived Demarcus Cousins to create roster space
AFP
Lakers waive Cousins; showdown vs Clippers rescheduled to April
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 22, 2020 - 11:08am

MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Lakers have waived Demarcus Cousins to make room in the roster, ESPN reports.

Per NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers released Cousins despite his hopes for a playoff return.

Cousins, who hasn't played this season, tore his ACL in his left knee in the offseason and has yet to recover.

The 29-year-old Cousins was also unable to play a full season with the Golden State Warriors last year.

Cousins has played 10 seasons in the NBA so far, spending his first seven seasons with the Sacramento Kings.

However, he has not been able to stay with a single team for more than a season since 2017.

Meanwhile, the Lakers' game against the Clippers that was postponed last January 28 (January 29, Manila time) due to Kobe Bryant's untimely death has been rescheduled to April 9 (April 10, Manila time).

BASKETBALL LAKERS NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Greg deserves fair treatment
By Joaquin M. Henson | February 21, 2020 - 12:00am
It’s clearly unfair to even speculate that Ginebra center Greg Slaughter’s decision to take a sabbatical from the PBA was prompted by rumors of an impending trade. He deserves a lot more credit than...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers waive Cousins; showdown vs Clippers rescheduled to April
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Per NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers released Cousins despite his hopes for a playoff return.
Sports
fbfb
ONE Championship exec offers Singapore trip to bullied kid
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Bayles, a nine-year-old with dwarfism, was launched into the spotlight with a viral video of him breaking down due to a bullying...
Sports
fbfb
San Juan, Pampanga in semis
By John Bryan Ulanday | February 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Reigning champion San Juan-Go For Gold and fourth-seed Pampanga-ADG Group of Companies booted out their respective foes to arrange an exciting North Division semifinals in the Chooks-to-Go/MPBL Lakan Season last...
Sports
fbfb
Sponsored
Fury, Wilder to clash in world heavyweight title rematch
21 hours ago
WBC champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and unbeaten lineal champion Tyson “The Gypsy King”...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Millet, Lim seek repeat victories
February 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Arvin Jay Millet and Carlos Lim set out for a reprise of their stirring opening-leg victories when the 2020 National Drag Racing Championships resume today and tomorrow at the Clark International Speedway’s...
12 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Lascuña makes move with 68
By Dante Navarro | February 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Tony Lascuña sustained a second-round effort of 69 with a three-under 68, moving from joint 65th to a share of 39th in the third round of the Final Qualifying Stage of the 2020 Asian Tour, which found a solo...
12 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
BMY hosts NCA derby
February 22, 2020 - 12:00am
BMY Binangonan takes its turn to host a National Cockers Alliance derby on Tuesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.
12 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Improving Philippine sports
By Bill Velasco | February 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Philippine amateur sports has many inherent flaws, though no fault of current and immediate past officials.
12 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
Wilder, Fury ready for heavyweight title rematch
1 day ago
The most-anticipated heavyweight showdown in nearly two decades will transfix the boxing world on Saturday (Sunday, Manila...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with