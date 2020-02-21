NLEX's Jericho Cruz to represent Guam in FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines — NLEX Road Warrior Jericho Cruz will be suiting up for Guam in the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

After more than 10 years since his last stint with the national team, Cruz is back in the Northern Marina Island lineup, according to FIBA's official website.

Guam will face New Zealand at home in their lone game of the first window on Sunday, February 23. Their road game against Hong Kong was postponed due to the novel coronavirus scare.

Former NLEX import Curtis Washington is also included in the Guam national team.

Guam is currently rated 73rd in the FIBA world rankings.