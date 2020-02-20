Swimmer Ernie Gawilan qualifies for Tokyo Paralympics

MANILA, Philippines — Swimmer Ernie Gawilan is the first Filipino through to the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Despite postponement of the ASEAN Para Games and the Singapore World Para Qualifier due to the coronavirus scare, Gawilan was allotted a slot in the quadrennial games.

Congratulations Ernie Gawilan for being the first Filipino qualifier in the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan



We are proud of you!#GalingngAtletangPilipino#parasainangbayan pic.twitter.com/mlIy7Ecs7J — Philippine Sports Commission (@psc_gov) February 20, 2020

This development was revelead by Philippine Para Swimming coach Tony Ong on Radyo Pilipinas.

Gawilan, who also qualified in the 2016 Rio Paralympics, will once again attempt to bring home a medal.

However, the 28-year-old will need to compete in one more Paralympic Qualifier to reclassify his disability before formalizing his entry to the Tokyo.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games will be held from August 25 to September 6 following the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.