Brandon Vera stakes ONE Heavyweight belt vs Canadian wrestler

MANILA, Philippines — Brandon Vera will put his ONE heavyweight world title on the line against Canadian Arjan Bhullar in ONE Infinity 2 in Manila this May.

Vera, who has held the belt since December 2015, will attempt his third successful title defense in a row.

The defending champion called out the challenger in ONE Championship's last show in Manila last January.

The Filipino-American fighter is eager to bounce back from a loss to Aung La N Sang when he challenged N Sang for the ONE light heavyweight belt in ONE: Century last October 2019.

Meanwhile, Bhullar is fresh from a debut ONE Championship win against Mauro Cerilli. The Canadian earned the victory via unanimous decision also in ONE: Century.

Cerilli was the last challenger for Vera's title — the 42-year-old Vera finished off Cerilli a minute into the first round with a knockout punch in November 2018.