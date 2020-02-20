UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
National team head coach Stefan Stojacic (second from right) with 3x3 players (L-R) Alvin Pasaol, Mo Tautuaa, Josh Munzon and CJ Perez
Released
Gilas 3x3 team locks in on preparation for Olympic qualifiers
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 20, 2020 - 9:09am

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 squad of Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, CJ Perez and Mo Tautuaa will be needing a lot of work heading into the Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT) in India in March.

After their first day of practice, head coach Stefan Stojacic said preparations and fine-tuning will be critical in their campaign.

"I think we still have enough time to cover everything," Stojacic said after the team's first practice together in Ronac in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday.

"CJ and Mo are new players in 3x3. They played in the SEA Games but that tournament is totally different from the international level," he added.

Perez and Tautuaa clinched a gold medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games with teammates Chris Newsome and Jason Perkins.

But the duo have had little 3x3 experience prior to the biennial tournament.

Meanwhile, Munzon and Pasaol are the top two 3x3 players in the country, and Stojacic foresees the squad leaning heavily on the duo.

"Alvin is going to be the glue guy here. He is going to connect all of them together. Also Josh. Josh is going to be the biggest influence," Stojacic said in a press release.

"All of them are great but Alvin and Josh are going to be the biggest influence. That is my opinion after just the first practice," he added.

But Stojacic aims to increase Perez and Tautuaa's 3x3 level, after playing most of their careers as 5-on-5 cagers.

"I'm here to put them together to play 3x3 on an international level and how they will be competitive for the OQT," Stojacic said.

Stojacic was the FIBA 3x3 World Tour MVP back in 2018 and also coached the Chinese 3x3 squad.

3X3 GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Prosper won’t play Gilas
By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
Former PBA import Lester Prosper isn’t able to reinforce the Indonesian national team that will face Gilas in the first...
Sports
fbfb
Will Santisima’s chin hold up?
By Joaquin M. Henson | February 20, 2020 - 12:00am
The odds are so lopsided that anyone who bets for ALA fighter Jeo Santisima to dethrone WBO superbantamweight champion Emanuel Navarrete in their Las Vegas bout this Saturday night (Sunday morning, Manila time),...
Sports
fbfb
Erram going through motions with NLEX
By Olmin Leyba | February 20, 2020 - 12:00am
As the wait continues for the approval of the three-way trade proposal that would send him to the TNT KaTropa, NLEX slotman Poy Erram prefers to go about his regular business with his Road Warriors family.
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto says he won't be the last Filipino to enter NBA's 'Basketball Without Borders' camp
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Becoming the first full-blooded Filipino to compete in the NBA's Basketball Without Borders Global Camp, Sotto says he...
Sports
fbfb
Cignal, PLDT looking good with tweaked lineups
By John Bryan Ulanday | February 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Cignal HD and PLDT Home Fibr feature souped-up lineups under rejuvenated coaching staffs as they set out for the 2020 Philippine Superliga Grand Prix which unfurls Saturday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San ...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
31 minutes ago
Karateka Junna Tsukii continues to push for Olympic berth
By Luisa Morales | 31 minutes ago
Despite getting a late start to collecting points due to issues with Karate Pilipinas' approval from the World Karate Federaiton,...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Gilas 3x3 team locks in on preparation for Olympic qualifiers
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After their first day of practice, head coach Stefan Stojacic said preparations and fine-tuning will be critical in their...
Sports
fbfb
Apollo TRI 2020 unfolds Sunday
February 20, 2020 - 12:00am
The new multisport season of Bike King events will be launched with the Apollo Petroleum Jelly TRI 2020 that fires off Sunday at the Subic Bay Freeport Zone, the nation’s triathlon capital.
10 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Arevalo moves closer to record PLO romp
By Dante Navarro | February 20, 2020 - 12:00am
With no one able to mount a challenge, Abby Arevalo more than doubled her overnight five-shot lead with a two-under 69 and moved 18 holes away from completing a record title run in the Philippine Ladies Open on her...
10 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Galedo eyes Ronda grand comeback
February 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Mark Galedo and 7Eleven Cliqq-Air21 by Roadbike Philippines will make a much-awaited return as they seek to reclaim their dominance in the LBC Ronda Pilipinas 10th anniversary race unfolding Sunday in Sorsogon and...
10 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with