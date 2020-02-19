Cleveland Cavaliers coach John Beilein resigns

MANILA, Philippines — John Beilein is leaving his post as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, ESPN reported on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time).

After only 54 games coached this season, the 67-year-old mentor is throwing in the towel in what was a mutual decision from both sides.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, associate head coach JB Bickerstaff will be elevated to head coach full time and not just on an interim basis.

Story filed to ESPN: After a brief and tumultuous tenure, John Beilein is leaving as Cleveland's coach. Associate HC JB Bickerstaff will be elevated to head coach. Beilein's expected to say goodbye to staff and players on Wednesday upon team's return from All-Star Break. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 19, 2020

Beilein is the second coach to leave Cleveland following Ty Lue's sacking early in the 2018-2019 season.

Larry Drew coached a total of 76 games for the Cavaliers last year, with Lue getting the boot six games into the season.

The 2016 Champions have struggled since LeBron James' departure from the team in 2018.

The Cavaliers are currently dead last in the Eastern Conference with a 14-40 record.

Beilein is set to say his farewells to the team once the squad returns after the All-Star break.