Head coach John Beilein of the Cleveland Cavaliers signals to his players during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 12, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Hawks 129-105.
Jason Miller/Getty Images North America/AFP
Cleveland Cavaliers coach John Beilein resigns
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 19, 2020 - 11:24am

MANILA, Philippines — John Beilein is leaving his post as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, ESPN reported on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time).

After only 54 games coached this season, the 67-year-old mentor is throwing in the towel in what was a mutual decision from both sides.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, associate head coach JB Bickerstaff will be elevated to head coach full time and not just on an interim basis.

Beilein is the second coach to leave Cleveland following Ty Lue's sacking early in the 2018-2019 season.

Larry Drew coached a total of 76 games for the Cavaliers last year, with Lue getting the boot six games into the season. 

The 2016 Champions have struggled since LeBron James' departure from the team in 2018. 

The Cavaliers are currently dead last in the Eastern Conference with a 14-40 record.

Beilein is set to say his farewells to the team once the squad returns after the All-Star break.

