Benilde's Justin Gutang transferring to UP Fighting Maroons
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - February 19, 2020 - 10:51am

MANILA, Philippines — The manpower buildup of the University of the Philippines fighting Maroons is not over.

After getting Malik Diouf from Centro Escolar University and Joel Cagulangan from De La Salle University, it looks like UP has bagged another prized player — this time from the NCAA ranks in College of Saint Benilde Blazer Justin Gutang.

The 6’4” Gutang, who hails from California, averaged 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists while playing for TY Tang’s Blazers. He nearly led them to a Final Four finish two seasons ago. His cumulative record while playing for CSB 19-17 and a pair of fifth-place finishes.

For his part, Tang merely said, “All I can give (Gutang) is guidance and wisdom. His home will be where his heart is.”

Philstar.com left a message for Gutang but he hasn’t responded on the report of his transfer to UP. 

In addition to the three transferees, the Maroons were also able to recruit RC Calimag out of La Salle Greenhills. Calimag, the son of former San Beda Red Lion and former PBA player Ricky Calimag, can suit up right away for head coach Bo Perasol should he crack UP’s lineup.

While playing for CSB, Gutang showed very good range with his outside shot that extends to the 3-point arc. The high-leaping Fil-American can also take to the basket and is known as a flashy slam dunker.

Gutang will sit out one year before he can play for the Maroons as a one-and-done player.

