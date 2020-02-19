Kai Sotto says he won't be the last Filipino to enter NBA's 'Basketball Without Borders' camp

MANILA, Philippines — Basketball phenom Kai Sotto is looking forward to see more Filipinos compete in the global stage.

Becoming the first full-blooded Filipino to compete in the NBA's Basketball Without Borders Global Camp, Sotto says he knows he won't be the last.

"I expect more Filipinos to come here, I think we'll be very honored and we'll be very excited to see more Filipinos playing here," he told NBA Philippines.

Sotto was supposed to be joined by former Ateneo teammate Forthsky Padrigao in the camp but had encountered scheduling problems.

The 7'2" Sotto relished the experience, enjoying the challenge that came with the basketball clinic.

"The best part is actually to compete against the best players from all around the world and to be coached by coaches from the NBA," Sotto said.

"There's so much talent in this venue, it's an honor to be here," he added.

Prior to Sotto, Fil-Nigerian AJ Edu saw action in the BWB Global Camp in LA back in 2018.