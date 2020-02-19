UAAP
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is set to debut as a children's book author with a book titled "I Promise" dropping on August 2020
Instagram/AFP
Children's book written by LeBron James to be published in August
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 19, 2020 - 9:29am

MANILA, Philippines — Three-time NBA champion LeBron James can officially add "author" to his list of achievements.

HarperCollins Publishers, a New York based publishing company, announced a two-book deal with the Los Angeles star's Foundation on Tuesday.

His debut book titled "I Promise" is a children's book that is scheduled for release on August 11.

The book is inspired by his foundation's I Promise program, which aims to help at-risk children get free and quality education.

"I can't wait for everyone to read this, share this, feel empowered, and strive for greatness the same way my kids from Akron do every day," James wrote on Instagram.

The book will also feature illustrations by New York Times Bestselling Illustrator Nina Mata.

A middle school edition of the book will be released in 2021.

Last week, 193 of James' I Promise students were given a four-year fully paid scholarship at Kent State University.

Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
