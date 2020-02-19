Children's book written by LeBron James to be published in August

MANILA, Philippines — Three-time NBA champion LeBron James can officially add "author" to his list of achievements.
HarperCollins Publishers, a New York based publishing company, announced a two-book deal with the Los Angeles star's Foundation on Tuesday.
Our own children’s book?? What!! @ljfamfoundation @ipromiseschool Man, the beauty of this is the process in how we got here. Never settling no matter the opportunities or chapters we add to this journey and now we get to share our promise and our story with kids and families everywhere. I can’t wait for everyone to read this, share this, feel empowered, and strive for greatness the same way my kids from Akron do every day. ???????? Middle school edition next. ???? ???? @harpercollins
His debut book titled "I Promise" is a children's book that is scheduled for release on August 11.
The book is inspired by his foundation's I Promise program, which aims to help at-risk children get free and quality education.
"I can't wait for everyone to read this, share this, feel empowered, and strive for greatness the same way my kids from Akron do every day," James wrote on Instagram.
The book will also feature illustrations by New York Times Bestselling Illustrator Nina Mata.
A middle school edition of the book will be released in 2021.
Last week, 193 of James' I Promise students were given a four-year fully paid scholarship at Kent State University.
- Latest
- Trending