Pasaol, Munzon, Tautuaa, Perez to play for Gilas in 3x3 Olympic qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines — The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Inc. (SBP) announced on Tuesday the Gilas Pilipinas lineup for the 3x3 Olympic Qualifiers in March.

Chooks-To-Go Pilipinas 3x3 standouts Alvin Pasaol and Joshua Munzon will join forces with Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Moala Tautuaa and CJ Perez in the tournament to be held in India from March 18-22.

Munzon and Pasaol the two best 3x3 players in the country, rated first and second, respectively, in the individual rankings.

The pair also have substantial experience in international 3x3 competitions, including the FIBA World Tour.

Meanwhile, Tautuaa and Perez have limited 3x3 experience apart from their SEA Games tint.

According to SBP, Serbian coach Stefan Stojajic and conditioning coach Darko Krsman will be calling the shots for the squad.

The Philippine squad will play in Pool C in the tournament with Slovenia, France, Qatar and the Domincan Republic.

Three berths to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are at stake in the qualifying tournament.