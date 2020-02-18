UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
In this July 20, 2019 photo, Manny Pacquiao celebrates his victory over Keith Thurman in their WBA welterweight title fight at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.
AFP/File photo
Race on between Paradigm, PBC to deliver Pacquiao’s next opponent
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - February 18, 2020 - 5:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — In signing with Paradigm Sports Management, Manny Pacquiao has given the US-based agency that also handles UFC star Conor McGregor the right to negotiate his future fights.

But this doesn’t mean Premier Boxing Champions — which has promoted Pacquiao’s last two fights — is already out of the picture.

Pacquiao’s local management team on Tuesday insisted that the Filipino icon will still honor whatever existing pact he has with PBC despite aligning himself with a new entity.

“We'll get the best deal available,” Pacquiao’s business manager Arnold Vegafria told the media in a press briefing at Sofitel Manila to announce the boxer’s new partnership with Paradigm.

Vegafria and his team, who includes Pacquiao’s lawyers Brando Viernesto and Bong Gacal, and longtime Team Pacquiao standout Jayke Joson, said they just want to make the most out of the fighting senator’s remaining years as major boxing draw.

They are confident that Paradigm can get the job done.

“We wanted a partner that is aggressive, not only in sports but also in business, media and entertainment,” said Vegafria of the sports agency whose clients include McGregor and women’s MMA star Cris Cyborg.

Pacquiao’s team did not reveal the terms of their deal with Paradigm — citing a non-disclosure agreement — but said the firm now has exclusive rights to negotiate both fight- and business-related deals on behalf of Pacquiao, but only in the US.

This latest arrangement could be in conflict with Pacquiao’s current deal with the Al Haymon-led PBC, which has promoted Pacquiao’s bouts with Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman last year.

“It's now up to them (Paradigm) to discuss which contract is applicable in the US. If there are issues involving PBC, that's up to them (Paradigm) to resolve those,” Vegafria added.
The 41-year-old Pacquiao hasn’t fought since outpointing Thurman last July, and the latest development would mean either Paradigm or PBC can seal his next fight.

But in aligning himself with Paradigm, Pacquiao has positioned himself at a showdown with McGregor, possibly by next year.

“Whoever between Paradigm and PBC can show a concrete contract for a fight, that's who the senator could go to. He will probably entertain it,” said Joson.

“We just want the senator to end his career on his own terms. I mean, he has been under several promoters already, and he served them well,” said Viernesto.

Viernesto explained that Pacquiao’s contract with Paradigm concerns both the boxing and business — including marketing, entertainment and sponsorships — aspects of his career.

“He has entertained the people, he has given them so much. So at this stage of his career, we just want to end it in his own terms,” he added.

Philstar.com reached out to Tim Smith, PBC’s Vice President of Communications, for comment but has yet to receive a response as of posting time.

MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Wright to Gilas: My body’s not ready
By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Phoenix Pulse sniper Matthew Wright, who begged off from the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, promised to make...
Sports
fbfb
Erram on way to TNT
By Olmin Leyba | February 18, 2020 - 12:00am
TNT is set to acquire NLEX center Poy Erram in a three-way trade that also involved Blackwater.
Sports
fbfb
Magno cleared for world qualifiers
By Joaquin Henson | February 18, 2020 - 12:00am
Former Ohio State star Fil-Am pitcher Andrew Magno has been cleared to play for the Philippines in the World Baseball Classic qualifiers at the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona, on March 20-25 with the 5-11,...
Sports
fbfb
Carlos, Jones claim dunk titles
By Joaquin M. Henson | February 18, 2020 - 12:00am
The Chooks To Go/MPBL All-Star showcase took place at the MOA Arena last Thursday while the NBA held its All-Star extravaganza at the United Center in Chicago last weekend.
Sports
fbfb
WATCH: Kai Sotto impresses at NBA's 'Basketball Without Borders' camp
By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Held as part of the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend from February 14-16 (February 15-17 Manila time), Sotto displayed a two-way...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
AFP, DENR dispute UNTV crown
February 18, 2020 - 12:00am
Armed Forces of the Philippines and Department of Environment and Natural Resources swept their respective semis series over the weekend and arranged what is expected to be an exciting title duel in the 8th UNTV...
18 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Indonesia rules SMART Badminton Asia
By Joey Villar | February 18, 2020 - 12:00am
Indonesia overcame a feisty Malaysia, 3-1, to claim top honors in the men’s side of the 2020 Smart Badminton Asia Manila Team Championships at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum last Sunday.
18 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
NCA derby at Ynares
February 18, 2020 - 12:00am
Hosts Ka Ador and the Firefly Group present no less than 100 special fights in the National Cockers Alliance Derby at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig today.
18 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Philippines 3x3 World Tour leg still on
By John Bryan Ulanday | February 18, 2020 - 12:00am
The upcoming FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament in India and 3x3 World Tour Masters leg here in Manila are still on amid the coronavirus disease 2019 outbreak, a federation official announced yesterday.
18 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Southwoods all geared up
February 18, 2020 - 12:00am
Foiled in its five-peat bid the last time out, Manila Southwoods seeks to launch another PAL Interclub streak with a souped-up roster when the 73rd staging of the country’s longest running amateur golf team...
18 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with