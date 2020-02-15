UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Kai Sotto (L) with Basketball Without Borders Coach and Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam
Twitter/kzsottolive
WATCH: Kai Sotto impresses at NBA's 'Basketball Without Borders' camp
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 15, 2020 - 1:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino basketball phenom Kai Sotto is turning heads at the Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global Camp in Chicago.

Held as part of the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend from February 14-16 (February 15-17 Manila time), Sotto displayed a two-way game in scrimmages.

Sotto was a force to be reckoned with and was playing at pace with top youth players across 34 countries.

In a highlight video uploaded by ballislife, the 7'0" cager showed off his arsenal both on offense and defense.

Apart from rim-racking dunks, Sotto made a block-turned-steal on an opponent — grabbing the ball midair to regain possession for his team.

Sotto is the first full-blooded Filipino to join the camp.

Earlier, he met with BWB Global Camp coach and Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam.

BASKETBALL KAI SOTTO NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Kai Sotto impresses at NBA's 'Basketball Without Borders' camp
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Held as part of the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend from February 14-16 (February 15-17 Manila time), Sotto displayed a two-way...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas shifts focus on Indon quintet
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Despite the postponement of Thursday’s kickoff game against Thailand in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, it’s business-as-usual...
Sports
fbfb
Ginebra's Slaughter clears air on basketball hiatus
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Taking to Twitter on Thursday evening, Slaughter denied rumors that his break from the PBA was prompted by offers and trade...
Sports
fbfb
Where to, Ateneo Blue Eaglets?
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
The Ateneo Blue Eaglets fell to the Adamson Baby Falcons, 84-75, in the step-ladder format of the UAAP juniors basketball...
Sports
fbfb
Kobe Bryant headlines 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame finalists
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Bryant, who died along with his daughter Gianna in a tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of nine people last January,...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
5 hours ago
Kai Sotto meets Raptors' Pascal Siakam
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Sotto, the first full-blooded Filipino to be invited to the global camp, exchanged pleasantries with the Toronto Raptors'...
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
POC urges NSAs to take precautions
By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
The Philippine Olympic Committee, the highest sports governing body in the country, is one with the government in the need...
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
Pacquiao still tied up with PBC
By Dino Maragay | 15 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao signing with the same sports management agency as UFC star Conor McGregor does not affect his current ties...
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
Cavaliers, Warriors eye finals
15 hours ago
Defending champion Armed Forces of the Philippines and newcomer Department of Environment Natural Resources look to seal a...
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
Team Philippines bows to badminton world power
By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Indonesia lived up to its status as a badminton world power, hammering out a 3-0 victory over host Philippines to advance...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with