WATCH: Kai Sotto impresses at NBA's 'Basketball Without Borders' camp

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino basketball phenom Kai Sotto is turning heads at the Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global Camp in Chicago.

Held as part of the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend from February 14-16 (February 15-17 Manila time), Sotto displayed a two-way game in scrimmages.

Sotto was a force to be reckoned with and was playing at pace with top youth players across 34 countries.

In a highlight video uploaded by ballislife, the 7'0" cager showed off his arsenal both on offense and defense.

Apart from rim-racking dunks, Sotto made a block-turned-steal on an opponent — grabbing the ball midair to regain possession for his team.

Sotto is the first full-blooded Filipino to join the camp.

Earlier, he met with BWB Global Camp coach and Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam.