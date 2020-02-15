WATCH: Kai Sotto impresses at NBA's 'Basketball Without Borders' camp

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino basketball phenom Kai Sotto is turning heads at the Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global Camp in Chicago.
Held as part of the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend from February 14-16 (February 15-17 Manila time), Sotto displayed a two-way game in scrimmages.
Sotto was a force to be reckoned with and was playing at pace with top youth players across 34 countries.
In a highlight video uploaded by ballislife, the 7'0" cager showed off his arsenal both on offense and defense.
Apart from rim-racking dunks, Sotto made a block-turned-steal on an opponent — grabbing the ball midair to regain possession for his team.
Sotto is the first full-blooded Filipino to join the camp.
Earlier, he met with BWB Global Camp coach and Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam.
Sometimes it’s not the game on the court it’s the life that the game brings you. Learn from those that walked before you. @pskills43 pic.twitter.com/N7XKJOsQC2— Kai Sotto (@kzsottolive) February 14, 2020
