Ginebra's Slaughter clears air on basketball hiatus
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 14, 2020 - 2:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay Ginebra's Greg Slaughter cleared the air on the circumstances that led to his indefinite hiatus from basketball.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday evening, Slaughter denied rumors that his break from the PBA was prompted by offers and trade talks that would send him away from the Gin Kings.

Slaughter called the rumors "inaccurate theories" and gave clarifying statements.

"There have been a lot of inaccurate theories going around about my recent decision," Slaughter wrote.

"I never received any contract offer. It's unfair to say I made demands when there was no offer," he added.

The 7'0" big man also said he was never made aware of any trades involving him.

Slaughter ended his tweet with a Valentines greeting and a reminder to his followers.

"Happy Valentines Day! #SpreadLoveNotHate," Slaugher tweeted.

