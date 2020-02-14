Celtics to retire Kevin Garnett's jersey

MANILA, Philippines — The Boston Celtics will be retiring Kevin Garnett's No. 5 jersey, the team announced on Thursday (Friday Manila time).

Garnett spent six years with the Celtics from 2007 to 2013 after playing 12 seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He led the Celtics to the NBA championship in his first year with the team in the 2007-2008 NBA season.

He was also third in the Most Valuable Player race in that year.

In 2013, he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets before returning to Minnesota in 2015 for his final year in the league.

The Celtics aired a video tribute to the 43-year-old Garnett in Madison Square Garden before their game against the Los Angeles Clippers.