Kobe Bryant's sports foundation has been renamed to honor the late basketball star's daughter Gigi, who also perished in the helicopter crash
AFP
Kobe Bryant's sports foundation renamed to honor late daughter Gigi
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 14, 2020 - 10:03am

MANILA, Philippines — Kobe Bryant's Mamba Sports Foundation has been renamed to include a tribute to his late daughter Gigi Bryant.

Bryant's wife Vanessa posted on Instagram that the foundation would now be called Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation — giving a nod to 13-year-old Gigi's "Mambacita" moniker.

"Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to now be called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation," Bryant wrote.

"Our mission remains the same — and stronger than ever — to provide opportunities to young people through sports," she added.

The remains of Kobe and Gigi were laid to rest last week in a private ceremony.

The father and daughter duo were two of nine lives claimed in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California last January 26 (January 27 Manila time).

17 minutes ago
