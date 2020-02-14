Kobe Bryant's sports foundation renamed to honor late daughter Gigi

MANILA, Philippines — Kobe Bryant's Mamba Sports Foundation has been renamed to include a tribute to his late daughter Gigi Bryant.
Bryant's wife Vanessa posted on Instagram that the foundation would now be called Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation — giving a nod to 13-year-old Gigi's "Mambacita" moniker.
Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to now be called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Our mission remains the same – and stronger than ever – to provide opportunities to young people through sports. Thank you all for the outpouring of support and your kind donations to date as we carry forth Kobe and Gigi’s legacy.. We hope to empower young athletes in a world they left us all to help shape. #Mamba #Mambacita #wings @mambamambacitasports
"Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to now be called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation," Bryant wrote.
"Our mission remains the same — and stronger than ever — to provide opportunities to young people through sports," she added.
The remains of Kobe and Gigi were laid to rest last week in a private ceremony.
The father and daughter duo were two of nine lives claimed in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California last January 26 (January 27 Manila time).
