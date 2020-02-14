Kobe Bryant's sports foundation renamed to honor late daughter Gigi

MANILA, Philippines — Kobe Bryant's Mamba Sports Foundation has been renamed to include a tribute to his late daughter Gigi Bryant.

Bryant's wife Vanessa posted on Instagram that the foundation would now be called Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation — giving a nod to 13-year-old Gigi's "Mambacita" moniker.

"Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to now be called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation," Bryant wrote.

"Our mission remains the same — and stronger than ever — to provide opportunities to young people through sports," she added.

The remains of Kobe and Gigi were laid to rest last week in a private ceremony.

The father and daughter duo were two of nine lives claimed in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California last January 26 (January 27 Manila time).