NCAA follows suit, calls off remaining games amid coronavirus threat

MANILA, Philippines – There will be no collegiate wars for now.

Taking cue from the UAAP decision to temporarily suspend all its events the day before, the NCAA on Thursday also called off all their remaining seniors games due to the novel coronavirus menace.

“The NCAA is temporarily suspending the games for senior division starting February 14 as a precautionary measure on the COVID 2019 (novel coronavirus),” said the 95-year-old league in a statement.

“We shall advice you of the new schedule as soon as it becomes available and in compliance with relevant Department of Health, Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education and Local Government Units advisories and guidelines.

“While we are mindful of the importance of holding the games, the health of the students is our priority,” it added.

The league had actually postponed all its high school events as early as a week ago but it is only now that it has stopped the rest of the events, which came a day after the UAAP made the announcement of the games’ suspension.

Events affected in the NCAA are volleyball, football, kiddies basketball, beach volleyball, track and field and cheerleading.

The recent decision was one of the many sports events that were halted due to the deadly outbreak.

Among them are the IRONMAN 70.3, Triathlon 5150, Pru Ride Cycling, the 10th ASEAN Para Games, the PBA and D-League openings, and the Philippine Sports Commission’s Philippine National Games, the National Sports Summite and children’s games.