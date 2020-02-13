UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
NCAA follows suit, calls off remaining games amid coronavirus threat
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - February 13, 2020 - 6:08pm

MANILA, Philippines – There will be no collegiate wars for now.

Taking cue from the UAAP decision to temporarily suspend all its events the day before, the NCAA on Thursday also called off all their remaining seniors games due to the novel coronavirus menace.

“The NCAA is temporarily suspending the games for senior division starting February 14 as a precautionary measure on the COVID 2019 (novel coronavirus),” said the 95-year-old league in a statement.

“We shall advice you of the new schedule as soon as it becomes available and in compliance with relevant Department of Health, Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education and Local Government Units advisories and guidelines.

“While we are mindful of the importance of holding the games, the health of the students is our priority,” it added.

The league had actually postponed all its high school events as early as a week ago but it is only now that it has stopped the rest of the events, which came a day after the UAAP made the announcement of the games’ suspension.

Events affected in the NCAA are volleyball, football, kiddies basketball, beach volleyball, track and field and cheerleading.

The recent decision was one of the many sports events that were halted due to the deadly outbreak.

Among them are the IRONMAN 70.3, Triathlon 5150, Pru Ride Cycling, the 10th ASEAN Para Games, the PBA and D-League openings, and the Philippine Sports Commission’s Philippine National Games, the National Sports Summite and children’s games.

NCAA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PBA assures it isn’t insensitive
By Joaquin Henson | February 13, 2020 - 12:00am
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial explained yesterday that the league’s threat to totally ban players who bypass the draft two straight years from eligibility isn’t a hard-and-fast rule. But he stressed...
Sports
fbfb
LeBron James gives free college tuition to I Promise students
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Partnering with Kent State University, James gave 193 junior students a fully paid four-year scholarship and one year of free...
Sports
fbfb
Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna buried in private ceremony
8 hours ago
Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were buried last week near their family home in Newport Beach, California, in a private...
Sports
fbfb
Injured Lillard says Suns' Booker could replace him in NBA All-Star game
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker may be seeing action in the 2020 NBA All-Star game after Portland's Damian Lillard got sidelined...
Sports
fbfb
8 cagers who deserve inclusion in Gilas pool
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Here are some collegiate players who we feel will do well in the Gilas cadet program.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Ardina fights back, cards 70 to trail by 4 in Women’s Australian Open
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Dottie Ardina unleashed a strong finishing frontside kick to shoot a three-under 70 and stay in the mix of contenders at the...
Sports
fbfb
6 hours ago
Warren drops 35 points as Pacers thwart Giannis-less Bucks
6 hours ago
TJ Warren scored 35 points as the Indiana Pacers ended a six-game losing skid with a 118-111 win over the shorthanded Milwaukee...
Sports
fbfb
6 hours ago
Velez targets 2 PPS Ozamiz crowns
By Dante Navarro | 6 hours ago
John David Velez gears up for a sweep of two age-group divisions while Sydney Enriquez seeks to stamp her class in her side...
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
Kaya FC blanks Shan United in AFC Cup opener
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Jovin Bedic converted on a penalty kick in the 74th minute to put Kaya FC in front after Arnel Amita was fouled by Djedje...
Sports
fbfb
19 hours ago
Pinoy Shuttlers stay in contention
By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
The Philippines rose to the occasion and pulled off a dramatic 3-2 victory over Singapore last night to breathe life to its...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with