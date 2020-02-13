LeBron James gives free college tuition to I Promise students

MANILA, Philippines — Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has offered free college tuition for the students of his I Promise school in Akron, Ohio.

Partnering with Kent State University, James gave 193 junior students a fully paid four-year scholarship and one year of free room and board in the university.

According to TMZ, the I Promise junior class paid a visit to Kent State for a campus tour when the announcement was made.

The university uploaded a video of the students' reaction on their Youtube channel.

James opened the I Promise school back in 2018 where he specifically caters to at-risk children.

When the school was first established, James guaranteed free college tuition for all the graduates of his school.