Kaya FC blanks Shan United in AFC Cup opener

MANILA, Philippines — Kaya FC-Iloilo posted a rousing start in the AFC Cup, beating Burmese club Shan United, 2-0, in Myanmar on Wednesday.

Despite playing in hostile territory, the Filipino booters were able to grind out the victory to take the top spot in Group H.

Jovin Bedic converted on a penalty kick in the 74th minute to put Kaya FC in front after Arnel Amita was fouled by Djedje Maximin Djawa inside the box.

Super sub Eric Giganto doubled Kaya FC's lead in the 85th minute to seal the deal for the Philippine squad.

Fellow Philippine club Negros FC also had a winning debut in the tourney, dominating Svay Rieng 4-0 last Tuesday at home.

Kaya plays its second match in Group H on February 26 on home turf at the Rizal Memorial Stadium against Singaporean club Tampines Rovers.