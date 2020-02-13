UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Kaya FC-Iloilo took a convincing 2-0 road win over Burmese squad Shan United FC on Wednesday
Twitter/AFC Cup
Kaya FC blanks Shan United in AFC Cup opener
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 13, 2020 - 9:32am

MANILA, Philippines — Kaya FC-Iloilo posted a rousing start in the AFC Cup, beating Burmese club Shan United, 2-0, in Myanmar on Wednesday.

Despite playing in hostile territory, the Filipino booters were able to grind out the victory to take the top spot in Group H.

Jovin Bedic converted on a penalty kick in the 74th minute to put Kaya FC in front after Arnel Amita was fouled by Djedje Maximin Djawa inside the box.

Super sub Eric Giganto doubled Kaya FC's lead in the 85th minute to seal the deal for the Philippine squad.

Fellow Philippine club Negros FC also had a winning debut in the tourney, dominating Svay Rieng 4-0 last Tuesday at home.

Kaya plays its second match in Group H on February 26 on home turf at the Rizal Memorial Stadium against Singaporean club Tampines Rovers.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PBA assures it isn’t insensitive
By Joaquin Henson | February 13, 2020 - 12:00am
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial explained yesterday that the league’s threat to totally ban players who bypass the draft two straight years from eligibility isn’t a hard-and-fast rule. But he stressed...
Sports
fbfb
Pacquiao joins McGregor at Paradigm
By Abac Cordero | February 13, 2020 - 12:00am
No less than UFC superstar Conor McGregor welcomed boxing legend Manny Pacquiao as the newest member of the Paradigm Sports Management family.
Sports
fbfb
8 cagers who deserve inclusion in Gilas pool
By Rick Olivares | 20 hours ago
Here are some collegiate players who we feel will do well in the Gilas cadet program.
Sports
fbfb
PBA puts new rules in place
February 13, 2020 - 12:00am
The PBA technical committee has proposed rule changes for the coming 45th Season primarily to make the games more exciting and be more aligned with FIBA rules.
Sports
fbfb
Tim Cone, Erik Spoelstra meet at Miami Heat NBA game
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Cone and Spoelstra exchanged pleasantries after the latter and the Heat's 113-101 road win over the Golden State Warriors...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
25 minutes ago
Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna buried in private ceremony
25 minutes ago
Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were buried last week near their family home in Newport Beach, California, in a private...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
LeBron James gives free college tuition to I Promise students
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Partnering with Kent State University, James gave 193 junior students a fully paid four-year scholarship and one year of free...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Kaya FC blanks Shan United in AFC Cup opener
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Jovin Bedic converted on a penalty kick in the 74th minute to put Kaya FC in front after Arnel Amita was fouled by Djedje...
Sports
fbfb
97 teams vying in PAL Seniors
February 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Ninety-seven teams have signed up for the 34th Philippine Airlines Seniors Interclub golf team championships set Feb. 26-29 in Bacolod City.
11 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Local bets favored in Philippines Ladies Open
February 13, 2020 - 12:00am
The locals are coming into the Philippine Ladies Open in full force, all primed up for three days of battle of shotmaking and putting against a slew of foreign bidders who opted to stay put for the 58th staging of...
11 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with