UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Dottie Ardina and Yuka Saso
Ardina, Saso upbeat as Aussie Open unfolds
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - February 12, 2020 - 4:50pm

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina and Yuka Saso, coming off contrasting results in last week’s Handa Vic Open, set out for a tougher, more challenging campaign this week as they slug it out with some of the world’s top guns in the Women’s Australian Open firing off Thursday in Adelaide, South Australia.

Ardina, who hacked out a playoff win in the Ballarat Icons Pro-Am on the ALPG (Australian Ladies Professional Golf) Tour two weeks ago, drew Korean Haeji Kang and Tsai Pei-Ying of Taiwan in an early 7 a.m. start on No. 10 of the Royal Adelaide Golf Club, exuding confidence following a fiery windup in the Vic Open that netted her a joint 20th place finish in Victoria.

“My recent win was a great morale boost,” said the Canlubang pro, who offered her latest triumph to her dad Ed, who turned 76 recently. “I feel good about my chances this week although a lot of strong players are in the list, so I have to dish out my best in all four days.”

Saso, meanwhile, is raring to rebound from her missed cut stint with the 2018 Asian Games gold medalist mixing it up with Dana Finkelstein of the US and Swede Dani Holmqvist at 9:01 a.m., also at the backside of the par-72, 7187-yard links course.

The $1.3 million event features defending champion Nelly Korda of the US, former Rolex Rankings No. 1 players Inbee Park and So Yeon Ryu and last week’s Handa Vic Open winner Hee Young Park, all from Korea, as well as local aces Hanna Green, Minjee Lee, Lydia Ko, another former Rolex No. 1, and legend Karrie Webb.

Meanwhile, Ardina and Saso also seek to firm up their bid for Olympic berths with strong finishes this week, the Aussie Open serving as one of the ranking events for the Tokyo Games.

In fact, Ardina’s tied for 20th effort in the Vic Open moved her past Fil-Am Clarisse Guce at 50th spot with 289 Rolex Ranking with Saso at 49th with 287. Guce slipped to first alternate spot with 296th ranking.

Rio Olympiad veteran Miguel Tabuena, on the other hand, barged into No. 59 in the men’s side with 231 OWGR (Olympic World Golf Ranking). The qualification period ends June 29, 2020 with the top 60 in both the men’s and women’s rankings making it to the Tokyo Olympics set July 24-Aug. 9, 2020.

DOTTIE ARDINA GOLF YUKA SASO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Missing 3 pillars
By Joaquin Henson | February 12, 2020 - 12:00am
With the absence of three towers in the PBA Philippine Cup set to unfold on March 8, the competition for the championship has suddenly been thrown wide open.
Sports
fbfb
Gilas calls in Tratter, Manuel
By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Needing to plug in holes in the middle, Gilas Pilipinas has called in two more reinforcements Alaska big men Vic Manuel and...
Sports
fbfb
Forbes: NBA's Lakers, Warriors join Knicks at $4B value
6 hours ago
NBA teams generated a record $8.8 billion in revenue last year while the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors joined...
Sports
fbfb
UAAP volley wars unfold Saturday
By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Reigning champions National University Bulldogs and Ateneo Lady Eagles are considered top-tiers, but the rest of the field...
Sports
fbfb
Ceres Negros routs Cambodian squad in AFC Cup opener
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Ceres Negros FC began their AFC Cup campaign with a rousing 4-0 beating of Cambodian club Svay Rieng at the Rizal Memorial...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
17 minutes ago
Local golf aces brace for fierce Philippine Ladies Open duel
By Dante Navarro | 17 minutes ago
The locals are coming into the Philippine Ladies Open in full force, all primed up for three days of battle of shotmaking...
Sports
fbfb
45 minutes ago
Ardina, Saso upbeat as Aussie Open unfolds
By Dante Navarro | 45 minutes ago
Dottie Ardina and Yuka Saso, coming off contrasting results in last week’s Handa Vic Open, set out for a tougher, more...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Ironman, Penong's 5150 moved to May amid coronavirus threat
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Alveo Ironman 70.3 in Davao City and the Penong’s 5150 Triathlon in Tagum, Davao del Norte were rescheduled in May...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
Wilder mocks 'pillow fists' of Fury ahead of rematch
5 hours ago
World heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder ridiculed Tyson Fury's punching power as the two unbeaten fighters prepare for...
Sports
fbfb
17 hours ago
Barredo to convene Para athletes
By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
There’s still no certainty on when the twice-postponed 10th Asean Para Games will be held but Philippine Paralympic...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with