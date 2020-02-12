Ardina, Saso upbeat as Aussie Open unfolds

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina and Yuka Saso, coming off contrasting results in last week’s Handa Vic Open, set out for a tougher, more challenging campaign this week as they slug it out with some of the world’s top guns in the Women’s Australian Open firing off Thursday in Adelaide, South Australia.

Ardina, who hacked out a playoff win in the Ballarat Icons Pro-Am on the ALPG (Australian Ladies Professional Golf) Tour two weeks ago, drew Korean Haeji Kang and Tsai Pei-Ying of Taiwan in an early 7 a.m. start on No. 10 of the Royal Adelaide Golf Club, exuding confidence following a fiery windup in the Vic Open that netted her a joint 20th place finish in Victoria.

“My recent win was a great morale boost,” said the Canlubang pro, who offered her latest triumph to her dad Ed, who turned 76 recently. “I feel good about my chances this week although a lot of strong players are in the list, so I have to dish out my best in all four days.”

Saso, meanwhile, is raring to rebound from her missed cut stint with the 2018 Asian Games gold medalist mixing it up with Dana Finkelstein of the US and Swede Dani Holmqvist at 9:01 a.m., also at the backside of the par-72, 7187-yard links course.

The $1.3 million event features defending champion Nelly Korda of the US, former Rolex Rankings No. 1 players Inbee Park and So Yeon Ryu and last week’s Handa Vic Open winner Hee Young Park, all from Korea, as well as local aces Hanna Green, Minjee Lee, Lydia Ko, another former Rolex No. 1, and legend Karrie Webb.

Meanwhile, Ardina and Saso also seek to firm up their bid for Olympic berths with strong finishes this week, the Aussie Open serving as one of the ranking events for the Tokyo Games.

In fact, Ardina’s tied for 20th effort in the Vic Open moved her past Fil-Am Clarisse Guce at 50th spot with 289 Rolex Ranking with Saso at 49th with 287. Guce slipped to first alternate spot with 296th ranking.

Rio Olympiad veteran Miguel Tabuena, on the other hand, barged into No. 59 in the men’s side with 231 OWGR (Olympic World Golf Ranking). The qualification period ends June 29, 2020 with the top 60 in both the men’s and women’s rankings making it to the Tokyo Olympics set July 24-Aug. 9, 2020.