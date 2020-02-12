Tim Cone, Erik Spoelstra meet at Miami Heat NBA game

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone reunited with his friend, the Miami Heat's Fil-Am coach Erik Spoelstra, in San Francisco on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

Cone and Spoelstra exchanged pleasantries after the latter and the Heat's 113-101 road win over the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.

Great win tonight by the Miami Heat! Thankful for the tickets ????Congratulations coach Spo!! @manilacone pic.twitter.com/AyMCpUIHF7 — Cris Cone (@CristinaVCone) February 11, 2020

Cone's wife Cris uploaded a snapshot of Spoelstra with their family after the game.

"Great win tonight by the Miami Heat! Thankful for the tickets. Congratulations coach Spo!," Cris' tweet read.

Spoelstra and Cone have been friends for a years now.

In 2014, Cone and Spoesltra were spotted together during an NBA Summer League game.