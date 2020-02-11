Filipino shuttlers succumb to Thais in 2020 Badminton Asia Manila Team Championships

MANILA, Philippines – Host Philippines absorbed a painful shutout at the hands of Southeast Asian powerhouse Thailand at the start of the 2020 Badminton Asia Manila Team Championships at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum Tuesday.

The Thais, composed mostly of the squad that bagged the women’s team gold medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games, had actually won it by seizing the first three singles matches ignited by a 21-8, 21-10 win by 2015 Southeast Asian Games gold medal winner Busanan Ongbamrungphan over Airah Mae Nicole Albo.

Maria Bianca Ysabel Carlos and Sarah Joy Barredo tried to put up a fight only to end up suffering stinging defeats to Pornpawee Chochuwong, 15-21, 12-21, and Chasinee Korepap, 14-21, 15-21, respectively.

Although the match was already decided, the Filipinos still opted to play the last two doubles matches that also ended the way they started it — with crushing defeats — in this tournament backed by SMART Communications Inc., MVP Sports Foundation, Leisure and Resorts World Corporation, Cignal, and TV5.

Alyssa Ysabel Leonardo and Thea Marie Pomar fell to SEAG gold medalists Jongkolphan Kittharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai, 12-21, 13-21, while Joella Geva de Vera and Chanelle Lunod drowned against Chasinee Korepap Phaitaimas Muenwong, 10-21, 8-21.

“I was in it but she was just too consistent,” said Barredo, who grew up playing the sport at the nearby Rizal Badminton Center.

The Philippines hopes it could do better as it faces another powerhouse squad in Indonesia 10 a.m. Wednesday.