Kat Tolentino embodies 'Magis' in Ateneo return, says coach

MANILA, Philippines — After seemingly hanging up her Ateneo jersey for good, Kat Tolentino is returning for one last run with the Lady Eagles in UAAP Season 82.

Lady Eagles Ateneo head coach Oliver Almadro said it was ultimately the Ateneo spirit of "Magis" that pushed Tolentino to arrive at her decision to come back to the team.

"It's her desire to help the team, it's her desire to give it back to the school and the learnings she had in Ateneo, to give it back, to give more and to do Magis," Almadro said on what had influenced the spiker's decision.

The 25-year-old returning for another season with Ateneo softened the blow of losing a lot of key players like Kim Gequillana, Bea de Leon and Maddie Madayag, who had used up all their playing years in the UAAP.

And Almadro, who is in his second year of coaching the Lady Eagles, isn't taking her choice to play her final year lightyly.

"It's really a big sacrifice for her, putting up energy and sacrificing her time," Almadro said.

"But that's our learning in Ateneo, to give it back without counting the cost," he added.

Tolentino will be joined by two returning veterans in Jhoanna Maraguinot and Jamie Lavitoria.

Maraguinot last suited up for the Lady Eagles in UAAP Season 80 while Lavitoria last played in Season 79.