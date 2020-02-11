UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Kat Tolentino is set to return for one final year with the Ateneo Lady Eagles
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Kat Tolentino embodies 'Magis' in Ateneo return, says coach
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 11, 2020 - 2:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — After seemingly hanging up her Ateneo jersey for good, Kat Tolentino is returning for one last run with the Lady Eagles in UAAP Season 82.

Lady Eagles Ateneo head coach Oliver Almadro said it was ultimately the Ateneo spirit of "Magis" that pushed Tolentino to arrive at her decision to come back to the team.

"It's her desire to help the team, it's her desire to give it back to the school and the learnings she had in Ateneo, to give it back, to give more and to do Magis," Almadro said on what had influenced the spiker's decision.

The 25-year-old returning for another season with Ateneo softened the blow of losing a lot of key players like Kim Gequillana, Bea de Leon and Maddie Madayag, who had used up all their playing years in the UAAP.

And Almadro, who is in his second year of coaching the Lady Eagles, isn't taking her choice to play her final year lightyly.

"It's really a big sacrifice for her, putting up energy and sacrificing her time," Almadro said.

"But that's our learning in Ateneo, to give it back without counting the cost," he added.

Tolentino will be joined by two returning veterans in Jhoanna Maraguinot and Jamie Lavitoria.

Maraguinot last suited up for the Lady Eagles in UAAP Season 80 while Lavitoria last played in Season 79.

ATENEO LADY EAGLES UAAP VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'She had so much life to live': Vanessa Bryant continues to grieve
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s...
Sports
fbfb
Cone to sit down with Slaughter
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Ginebra coach Tim Cone, reacting to Greg Slaughter’s surprising decision to take a sabbatical after his contract with...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas taps Chua to beef up frontline
By Olmin Leyba | February 11, 2020 - 12:00am
With its frontline thinning, Gilas Pilipinas called up Phoenix Pulse’s big man Justin Chua to reinforce the Philippine pool that’s building up for the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers’ opening window against...
Sports
fbfb
Call for sobriety
By Joaquin M. Henson | February 11, 2020 - 12:00am
The suggestion by the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines to reprimand Capas Mayor Rey Catacutan for objecting to the use of the Athletes Village in the New Clark City as a quarantine zone should be withdra...
Sports
fbfb
5 points from the Ateneo-UST PCCL match
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles defeated the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers, 82-71, in the Philippine Collegiate Champions...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
6 minutes ago
Raptors extend streak to 15; Bucks rally past Kings
6 minutes ago
Pascal Siakam scored 34 points as the Toronto Raptors shrugged off their injury problems to extend their winning streak to...
Sports
fbfb
16 minutes ago
UAAP volleyball tourneys to use video challenge system
16 minutes ago
The University Athletic Association of the Philippines is implementing the video challenge system in order to uphold the quality...
Sports
fbfb
23 minutes ago
UST's Eya Laure ecstatic for reunion with sister EJ in UAAP 82 volleyball
By Luisa Morales | 23 minutes ago
Finally getting to play with her older sister EJ, who missed out on two UAAP seasons due to injury, is filling the reigning...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
How the PCCL can be improved
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
So much for being a national championship. The PCCL is struggling for legitimacy.
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
Ceres tackles Svay Rieng FC
15 hours ago
Philippine titlist Ceres Negros FC guns for a strong start in the AFC Cup as it hosts Cambodian counterpart Preah Khan Reach...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with