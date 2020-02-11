UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Badminton Asia and the Philippine Badminton Association have taken all measures to ensure the safety of the players participating in the tournament in the light of the novel coronavirus crisis.
STAR/File
Philippines shuttlers launch bid in Asian tourney
(The Philippine Star) - February 11, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Host Philippines got a little lucky during the redrawing of groupings for the 2020 Badminton Asia Manila Team Championships, which unfolds today at the newly-refurbished Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The team of Joper Escueta, Ariel Magnaye, Alvin Morada, Solomon Padiz Jr., Paul John Pantig, Ros Pedrosa, Arthur Salvado and Lanz Zafra, who were originally slotted with top seed Indonesia and fifth-ranked India, has been moved to Group C with Chinese-Taipei and Singapore.

“Even if the grouping is a little lighter compared to our original group, we still have a mountain to climb especially since Chinese-Taipei has one of the top players in the world in Chou Tien Chen,” said men’s national team head coach Ronald Magnaye.

A reclassification of the squads was done after the withdrawal of China and Hong Kong (men) and India’s women’s squads due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Group B will be composed of India, Malaysia, and Kazakhstan.

With the top two teams in each group automatically advancing to the knockout semis in this tournament backed by SMART Communications Inc., MVP Sports Foundation, Leisure and Resorts World Corporation, Cignal and TV5, Group A’s Indonesia and Korea and Group D’s Japan and Thailand will only play for seeding.

For the women’s side, the Philippine team of Nicole Albo, Sarah Barredo, Mika De Guzman, Geva De Vera, Ysay Leonardo, Chanelle Lunod, Bianca Carlos, and Thea Pomar will still figure in Group C with fellow

Southeast Asian squads Thailand and Indonesia.

Group W’s Malaysia and Japan, Group X’s Korea and Kazakhstan, and Group Z’s Chinese-Taipei and Singapore will also just play for seeding to the next round in this tilt that will serve as the qualifier for the 2020 Thomas and Uber Cup this May.

On opening day, the Philippines women’s squad take on Thailand at 10 a.m. in Court 1 while India faces Kazakhstan in men’s action. The Philippine men’s team takes to court at 4 p.m. against Chinese-Taipei in Court 1 while Korea and Kazakhstan square off in the women’s division in Court 2.

Badminton Asia and the Philippine Badminton Association have taken all measures to ensure the safety of the players participating in the tournament in the light of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) crisis.

BADMINTON PHILIPPINES SHUTTLERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cone to sit down with Slaughter
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Ginebra coach Tim Cone, reacting to Greg Slaughter’s surprising decision to take a sabbatical after his contract with...
Sports
fbfb
Jordan Clarkson tells story behind Kobe Bryant tribute at Philippines' Tenement basketball court
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"As a Filipino who loves the game, I wanted to see the mural myself."
Sports
fbfb
Ardina eyes stronger finish in Aussie Open golf
By Dante Navarro | 8 hours ago
Dottie Ardina hopes to ride on her strong windup in the ISPS Handa Vic Open last week as she aims for a better finish against...
Sports
fbfb
10th ASEAN Para Games called off amid coronavirus threat
By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
The 10th ASEAN Para Games was officially postponed Monday due to the novel coronavirus scare.
Sports
fbfb
PBA and Thirdy are both right
By Bill Velasco | February 10, 2020 - 12:00am
A big story this week is the possibility that former Ateneo de Manila Blue Eagle Thirdy Ravena may run headlong into a Philippine Basketball Association rule banning eligible players who do not enter the draft for...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Altas move closer to NCAA finals
By Joey Villar | February 11, 2020 - 12:00am
Perpetual Help turned back Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-23, 29-27, 28-26, yesterday to move a step closer from sweeping its way straight to the finals of the 93rd NCAA men’s volleyball tournament at the Flying...
1 hour ago
Sports
fbfb
Ardina eyes better finish in Aussie Open
By Dante Navarro | February 11, 2020 - 12:00am
Dottie Ardina hopes to ride on her strong windup in the ISPS Handa Vic Open last week as she aims for a better finish against a souped-up field in the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open, which gets under way...
1 hour ago
Sports
fbfb
Call for sobriety
By Joaquin M. Henson | February 11, 2020 - 12:00am
The suggestion by the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines to reprimand Capas Mayor Rey Catacutan for objecting to the use of the Athletes Village in the New Clark City as a quarantine zone should be withdra...
1 hour ago
Sports
fbfb
Gilas taps Chua to beef up frontline
By Olmin Leyba | February 11, 2020 - 12:00am
With its frontline thinning, Gilas Pilipinas called up Phoenix Pulse’s big man Justin Chua to reinforce the Philippine pool that’s building up for the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers’ opening window against...
1 hour ago
Sports
fbfb
Morrison breaks Philippines shot put record
By Joey Villar | February 11, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippines’ Willie Morrison waited just two months to rearrange the men’s national shot put record which he established in the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Capas, Tarlac.
1 hour ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with