Reports: Ateneo's Ange Kouame to undergo naturalization

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles' Angelo Kouame may very well be the next naturalized player for Gilas Pilipinas.

Per Matthew Li of Tiebreaker Times and Randolph Leongson of Spin.ph, the UAAP Season 81 Rookie of the Year has chosen the Philippines over his home country of Ivory Coast.

"Yeah, I think it's underway. I think it will happen," Kouame told Tiebreaker Times and Spin.ph on Saturday regarding his naturalization.

Kouame, who has been instrumental to Ateneo's championship run in UAAP Seasons 81 and 82, asked for his mother's blessing with the decision.

If he suits up for the Philippines, he will no longer be able to play for Ivory Coast.

"I talked to my mom about that. I think my family will be disappointed because they have plans for me," Kouame said to Tiebreaker Times and Spin.ph.

"But if I go with Gilas, they have more goals in the future. They project to be in the higher level of competition like FIBA Worlds and I want to be part of it," he added.

Kouame averaged 12.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and 1.4 assists in his last season with the Blue Eagles that resulted in a 16-0 sweep en route to Ateneo's third straight title.