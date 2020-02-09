UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Angelo Kouame has chosen to go through the naturalization process to play for Gilas Pilipinas
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Reports: Ateneo's Ange Kouame to undergo naturalization
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 9, 2020 - 11:34am

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles' Angelo Kouame may very well be the next naturalized player for Gilas Pilipinas.

Per Matthew Li of Tiebreaker Times and Randolph Leongson of Spin.ph, the UAAP Season 81 Rookie of the Year has chosen the Philippines over his home country of Ivory Coast.

"Yeah, I think it's underway. I think it will happen," Kouame told Tiebreaker Times and Spin.ph on Saturday regarding his naturalization.

Kouame, who has been instrumental to Ateneo's championship run in UAAP Seasons 81 and 82, asked for his mother's blessing with the decision.

If he suits up for the Philippines, he will no longer be able to play for Ivory Coast.

"I talked to my mom about that. I think my family will be disappointed because they have plans for me," Kouame said to Tiebreaker Times and Spin.ph.

"But if I go with Gilas, they have more goals in the future. They project to be in the higher level of competition like FIBA Worlds and I want to be part of it," he added.

Kouame averaged 12.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and 1.4 assists in his last season with the Blue Eagles that resulted in a 16-0 sweep en route to Ateneo's third straight title.

BASKETBALL GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Schaefer predicts Donaire win
By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
Ringstar Sports head and former Golden Boy CEO Richard Schaefer is convinced Nonito Donaire Jr. will become a world champion...
Sports
fbfb
Sotto earns slot to BWB Global Camp
By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Kai Sotto’s NBA quest got a big boost following his inclusion in the prestigious Basketball Without Borders Global Camp...
Sports
fbfb
Dickel warns Gilas squad of complacency
By Olmin Leyba | February 9, 2020 - 12:00am
Though up against lower-ranked Southeast Asian rivals, Gilas Pilipinas coach Mark Dickel said it won’t do the Nationals any good if they think the opening window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers against Thailand...
Sports
fbfb
Singson’s legacy in NBA
By Joaquin M. Henson | February 9, 2020 - 12:00am
Carlo Singson ends his 22-year executive career with the NBA this coming Valentine’s Day and the timing couldn’t be more appropriate.
Sports
fbfb
Fajardo injury ‘minor setback’
By Olmin Leyba | February 9, 2020 - 12:00am
San Miguel Beer superstar June Mar Fajardo vowed to come back strong from the shin injury that has put him in the sidelines while the Beermen aim for a sixth straight Philippine Cup title beginning on March 1.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
41 minutes ago
Report: LeBron James is wealthiest athlete on Instagram
By Franco Luna | 41 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers forward, now on his 16th year in the league, reportedly earns $300,850 per sponsored post.
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Kai Sotto invited to NBA's Basketball Without Borders Global Camp
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Sotto, who is currently playing for Atlanta-based club The Skill Factory, will be part of the camp from February 14 to 16...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Greg Slaughter takes indefinite break from basketball
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Fresh from a PBA Governor's Cup championship run, Slaughter announced on Instagram Saturday that his contract with the Gin...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Ardina makes final cut in Australia
By Dante Navarro | 13 hours ago
Dottie Ardina fought back from the brink of elimination with two key iron hits but bogeyed the last hole and barely made the...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Slaughter bids Ginebra goodbye
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Big man Greg Slaughter, subject of trade rumors since the latter part of last season, said he was leaving Barangay Ginebra...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with