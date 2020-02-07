UAAP
Jaime Malonzo
STAR/File
Jamie Malonzo raring to take charge at PBA D-League's Marinerong Pilipino
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 7, 2020 - 2:42pm

MANILA, Philippines – Jamie Malonzo is eager to bring his leadership skills to Marinerong Pilipino in the PBA D-League.

Fresh from a championship run with Mighty Sports in the Dubai International Basketball Championship, the 6'6" forward is ready to take the reins and lead his squad to a title. 

"Having the chance to lead my Marinero team is sort of a challenge I'm ready to attack," Malonzo said told the media during Mighty Sports’ victory party at Milky Way Restaurant in Makati on Thursday.

"Taking the championship mind set [from Mighty] and bringing it to that team, hoping others get better every single day and hoping everyone around me just gets better," he added.

Malonzo wounded up as the second overall pick in the PBA D-League draft with AMA Online Education passing on the high-flying cager.

But Marinerong Pilipino struck gold by acquiring the services of the UAAP Season 82 Mythical Five member 

After being more of a role player for Mighty Sports, the former Green Archer is prepared to become his team's go-to guy.

"I'm very ready for it. It's something that you can't shy away from... Playing the game that I love, it's easy for me. I get excited for these things," Malonzo said.

Malonzo graduated from Portland State in the United States before playing a one-and-done UAAP career with the De La Salle Green Archers.

Now, Malonzo hopes to show off his skills in the D-League before eventually going to the pros.

