Gomez de Liaño brothers out to make most out of Gilas call-up

MANILA, Philippines — Juan and Javi Gomez de Liaño are putting off their UP Fighting Maroon jerseys for a year in exchange for a chance to don a different kind of uniform.

Presented with a chance to make the national team in the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, both Juan and Javi are all in for Gilas Pilipinas.

Announcing their leave from the UP Fighting Maroons in UAAP Season 83 this week, the two cagers are planning to leave it all out on the court for flag and country.

"It's a no-brainer. Not everyone has the opportunity to represent and play for Gilas. I'm really gonna take advantage of this," Juan said to media on Thursday during the Mighty Sports victory party at the Milky Way Restaurant in Makati.

The younger Gomez de Liaño had already experienced doning the Gilas colors, but in the youth and 3x3 teams.

Javi, for his part, is eager to prove himself worthy of a spot too.

"Ever since high school, lagi nakukuha si Juan [sa lineup] and ako lagi nandun... nanonood lang sa bleachers as a spectator," Javi said on Thursday.

"It really gave me fire to work for that opportunity one day so I told myself that in the future, I really need to work more to be in that position," he added.

Javi and Juan are two young guns included in the 24-man Gilas Pilipinas pool that noticeably left out five-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo.

Despite foregoing Season 83, the brothers are not closing any doors on returning to UP next year.

"No no, of course not. I'm not closing my doors for Season 84, but as of right now I'm really focused on Gilas. I wanna represent the country again. It's truly an honor to represent the country," said Juan.

"I'm really also grateful for our management sa UP, everyone there accepted my decision. They told me I'm welcome back any time if I wanna play for Season 84, I'm keeping that open," Javi said.

The two Diliman cagers are fresh off of a championship run with Mighty Sports Philippines in the Dubai International Basketball Championship.

The Gomez de Liaños and the rest of Mighty Sports became the first-ever non-Middle Eastern country to clinch the title in the tournament's 31 editions.