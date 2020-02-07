UAAP
All-Star captain LeBron James choose Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis as his first pick in the All-Star draft
ANDREW D. BERNSTEIN / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / AFP
LeBron picks Davis as Antetokounmpo teams up with Embiid in NBA All-Star draft
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 7, 2020 - 10:05am

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA All-Star lineups for Team LeBron and Team Giannis are set after the NBA All-Star draft on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

LeBron James choose Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis first in the draft while Giannis Antetokounmpo picked 76ers big man Joel Embiid as his top choice for the NBA All-Star game in Chicago next weekend.

Joining Davis in the Team LeBron's starting five are sophomore sensation Luka Doncic of Dallas, former MVP James Harden of Houston and reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard of the Clippers.

For Team Giannis, Embiid joins 2019 Most Improved Player Pascal Siakam of the Raptors, Boston's Kemba Walker and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young in the starting lineup.

Denver's Nikola Jokic, Damian Lillard of Portland, OKC's Chris Paul, Domantas Sabonis of Indiana, Philadelphia's Ben Simmons, Jayson Tatum of Boston and the Rockets' Russell Westbrook round up the squad for Team LeBron.

Meanwhile, Miami's Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, Rudy Gobert of Utah, New Orleans' Brandon Ingram, Toronto guard Kyle Lowry, Khris Middleton of Milwaukee and Utah's Donovan Mitchell are the reserves for Team Giannis.

Team LeBron will go up against Team Giannis in a modified NBA All-Star game where every quarter will be a "mini-game" for charity with an untimed final period with a target score to decide the winner.

Scores will be reset to 0-0 at the start of the second and third quarters then restored at the start of the final salvo.

A target score will then come into play based on the number of points scored by the leading team from the first three quarters, plus 24.

The rules of the final period were made to honor the late Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26 (January 27, Manila time) along with his daughter Gianna and seven others.

