Warriors' D'Angelo Russell (R) was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Andrew Wiggins in the biggest trade at the deadline
AFP
Golden State's Russell, others for Minnesota's Wiggins among top deals in wild NBA trade deadline
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 7, 2020 - 9:28am

MANILA, Philippines — The 2020 NBA trade deadline has officially passed.

Review some of the biggest blockbuster trades that transpired before All-Star weekend:

Perhaps the biggest change coming is for the also-ran Golden State Warriors.

Apart from trading D'Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to the Wolves for Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 top three protected first-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick, the former champions have also shipped off Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III for second-round picks until 2022.

They also sent big man Willie Cauley-Stein to the Utah Jazz for a 2020 second-round pick.

Needless to say, the former powerhouse squad is getting started on a lenghty rebuilding phase.

Another big deadline deal included the Los Angeles Clippers landing Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas in a three-team deal that involved the New York Knicks and the Washington Wizards.

The Knicks got Maurice Harkless while Washington received Jerome Robinson.

The Cleveland Cavaliers also acquired big fish, getting Andre Drummond from the Detroit Pistons for John Henson, Brandon Knight and a 2023 second-round pick.

Meanwhile, veteran Andre Iguodala from the Memphis Grizzlies is heading to the Miami Heat with Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill in exchange for Justine Winslow, James Johnson and Dion Waiters.

The Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets also took part in a complicated four-team deal involving 12 players.

Clint Capela is heading to the Atlanta Hawks while Robert Covington of Minnesota is taking his talents to Houston Rockets.

Jordan Bell, who was supposed to join Covington in Houston, was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies for Bruno Caboclo.

Big man Nene is heading to Atlanta while Evan Turner and Malik Beasley are off to the Timberwolves.

Further, the Denver Nuggets acquired Gerald Green.

Some draft picks were also included in the trade.

The Portland Trailblazers and the Sacramento Kings also engaged in a multiplayer deal that sent Trevor Ariza and two others to Portland in exchange for Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver and two second-round picks.

Minnesota's Jeff Teague is also bound for the Hawks in exchange for Allen Crabbe.

