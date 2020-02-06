'Gilas-focused': UP's Juan Gomez de Liaño to skip UAAP Season 83

MANILA, Philippines – Juan Gomez de Liaño will be sitting out UAAP Season 83, the UP Fighting Maroons guard announced on Thursday.

Gomez de Liaño, who was instrumental in the Fighting Maroons' development from cellar dweller to championship contender, joins his older brother Javi in foregoing playing for UP in the next UAAP basketball season.

Both Juan and Javi are part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool for the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers and have chosen to focus on national team play.

"I've decided to sit out this coming season as well. More time to focus on Gilas. As what I've said, it's a no-brainer. Not everyone has the opportunity to represent and play for Gilas. I'm really gonna take advantage of this," Gomez de Liaño told the media during Mighty Sports' victory party at Milky Way restaurant in Makati.

But the former UAAP Rookie of the Year is leaving the door open for a return to his alma mater in 2021.

"I'm not closing my doors for Season 84, but as of right now I'm really focused on Gilas. I wanna represent the country again. It's truly an honor to represent the country," Gomez de Liaño said.