UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Juan Gomez de Liaño in action for UP in this UAAP file photo
UAAP
'Gilas-focused': UP's Juan Gomez de Liaño to skip UAAP Season 83
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 6, 2020 - 9:22pm

MANILA, Philippines – Juan Gomez de Liaño will be sitting out UAAP Season 83, the UP Fighting Maroons guard announced on Thursday.

Gomez de Liaño, who was instrumental in the Fighting Maroons' development from cellar dweller to championship contender, joins his older brother Javi in foregoing playing for UP in the next UAAP basketball season.

Both Juan and Javi are part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool for the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers and have chosen to focus on national team play.

"I've decided to sit out this coming season as well. More time to focus on Gilas. As what I've said, it's a no-brainer. Not everyone has the opportunity to represent and play for Gilas. I'm really gonna take advantage of this," Gomez de Liaño told the media during Mighty Sports' victory party at Milky Way restaurant in Makati.

But the former UAAP Rookie of the Year is leaving the door open for a return to his alma mater in 2021.

"I'm not closing my doors for Season 84, but as of right now I'm really focused on Gilas. I wanna represent the country again. It's truly an honor to represent the country," Gomez de Liaño said.

JUAN GOMEZ DE LIANO MIGHTY SPORTS UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cardona in hot water yet again
By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
Former basketball star Mac Cardona got embroiled in another controversy, seen in videos that went viral in social media recently...
Sports
fbfb
Gianna Bryant honored with jersey retirement
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Shared on Instagram by Vanessa Bryant, Harbor Day School honored Gianna with a memorial in what appears to be the school's...
Sports
fbfb
Shaquille O'neal's son gets Kobe, Gianna Bryant tattoos
By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
Shareef's ink features Kobe shooting a basketball, Gianna's Mamba Academy jersey, Kobe's jersey numbers and Kobe's sheath...
Sports
fbfb
Reports: Capela to Hawks in deal as NBA trade deadline looms
7 hours ago
Swiss center Clint Capela moved from the Houston Rockets to the Atlanta Hawks as part of a reported massive 12-player, four-team...
Sports
fbfb
Pro-bound: Ateneo's Jarvey Gayoso to skip final UAAP year
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"Playing for the Ateneo has improved every aspect of my life and opened numerous doors for me and I could never thank you...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
4 hours ago
Ardina cards 70, trails by 5
By Dante Navarro | 4 hours ago
Dottie Ardina launched and closed out her first round campaign with a birdie and gunned down two more against a bogey in between...
Sports
fbfb
6 hours ago
ASEAN Para Games postponed anew
By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
The Philippine Sports Commission has recommended to the Philippine Paralympic Committee, the group tasked to organize the...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Adamson barges into the step-ladder format; ends UST’s hopes in UAAP Juniors hoops
By Rick Olivares | 11 hours ago
Adamson’s win also ended UST’s hope of a play-off for fourth spot as they had one more win versus the Tiger ...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Kai Sotto gets visit from NCAA Division I Boston coach
By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
Boston Eagles coach Jim Christian and assistant Billy Wuczynski paid Sotto a visit on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) in...
Sports
fbfb
22 hours ago
PSA to fete Ramirez as best sports exec
22 hours ago
The man behind the success of Team Philippines in the 30th Southeast Asian Games will have his share of the limelight in the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with