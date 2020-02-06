Shaquille O'neal's son gets Kobe, Gianna Bryant tattoos

MANILA, Philippines — Shareef O'Neal, son of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'neal, has gotten tattoos to honor the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

Kobe, who was Shaquille's longtime teammate with the Los Angeles Lakers, and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of nine people last January 26 (January 27 Manila time).

Shareef's ink features Kobe shooting a basketball, Gianna's Mamba Academy jersey, Kobe's jersey numbers and Kobe's sheath logo.

The phrase "Mamba Mentality" can also be found in the 20-year-old's ink.

Shareef, who has played for NCAA Division I school UCLA, underwent heart surgery in 2018 but has since recovered to return to the hard court.

Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis also got inked to honor Kobe since his passing.