Ex-basketball star Mac Cardona figures in fight outside BGC bar

MANILA, Philippines – Former basketball star Mac Cardona got embroiled in another controversy after he was seen in videos that went viral in social media recently figuring in a fight in a club at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

Cardona, 38, appeared the aggressor as he punched and kicked three people, including one that looked like a by-stander who was just trying to pacify him.

Cardona was with an unidentified companion and only once bouncer came to prevent the incident from escalating even further.

It was a sad incident for someone who was arrested for allegedly injuring a live-in partner two years ago and an alleged suicide attempt in 2016.

Cardona, a La Salle star who played 12 years in the PBA, was doing best to return to playing and was even signed by the San Juan Knights before he resigned a month ago due to personal reasons.

He has yet to comment about the incident.