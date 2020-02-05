UAAP
WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Casimero wants payback for Inoue's Filipino victims
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 5, 2020 - 3:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — John Riel Casimero is aiming to avenge the loss of fellow Filipinos to Naoya "The Monster" Inoue, when his turn comes to lock horns with Japanese star in their bantamweight title unification bout in April.

After four Filipinos fell to Inoue, most recently and most prominently Nonito "The Filipino Flash" Donaire, Casimero aims to show the Japanese fighter what Filipinos are made of.

"Marami din si Inoue na nakalaban na Pilipino kaya kailangan nating ipakita sa buong mundo na yung mga Pilipino kayang lumaban (Inoue has fought a lot of Filipinos, so we need to show the world that Filipinos can take him on)," Casimero said at a press conference at Amelie Hotel in Malate on Wednesday.

Donaire, who pushed Inoue to his limits in November in their WBA and IBF title unification, almost gave Inoue his first career defeat.

But at 37 years old, Donaire ran out of steam late in the bout.

Inoue’s other Filipino victims include Cris Omayao, Jerson Mancio and Warlito Parrenas, all of whom lost by knockout.

Casimero, for his part, said that once he faces "The Monster," their fight at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas won't be going to the judges’ scorecards.

"Pag may pagkakataon kahit isang round, dalawang round... Kung magbigay siya ng opening satin tatapusin talaga. Yun din naman hinahanap ng mga tao eh, yung papabagsakin [siya] (If we get a chance to finish the fight, even after one round, two rounds... If he [Inoue] gives us an opening, we will finish him. That's what the fans want, the knockout)," Casimero said.

Casimero has won his last five bouts by knockout.

Most recently, he shocked the world with a third-round knockout of Zolani Tete — a fight where Casimero was an underdog — to win the WBO bantamweight belt.

