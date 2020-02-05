UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
June Mar Fajardo of SMB
STAR/Jun Mendoza
San Miguel's Fajardo 'out indefinitely' after leg injury
(Philstar.com) - February 5, 2020 - 12:27pm

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel Beer on Wednesday confirmed that June Mar Fajardo suffered a leg injury during practice that would sideline the dominant big man for the upcoming PBA Philippine Cup.

In a statement, the team said the five-time league Most Valuable Player fractured his right tibia during practice last February 3 and underwent surgery the following day.

“He was immediately brought to a hospital, where assessment on the extent of his injury and initial treatment were made,” the statement read.

“He underwent successful surgery last February 4 and will be scheduled to go through post-operation rehabilitation to allow him to recover at the soonest possible time.”

No timeline has been determined for Fajardo’s return, and the injury is a major blow to the Beermen’s bid to defend the Philippine Cup.

“During this rehabilitation phase, the team regrets that he won’t be able to play for the San Miguel Beermen in the Philippine Cup. June Mar, for his part, is also saddened that he may not be able to join any upcoming international competitions,” San Miguel added. 

“The San Miguel Beermen management is committed to ensuring that June Mar will get the best medical care, and would like to thank fans for the messages of concern and well wishes.”

Fajardo has made a strong case for winning a sixth MVP plum, with his Philippine Cup Best Player of the Conference (BPC) award, two championships won in the past season and being the season stats race winner.

BEERMEN JUNE MAR FAJARDO PBA SAN MIGUEL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Will crippled Eagles still fly high?
14 hours ago
Despite losing five key players, including the sensational Thirdy Ravena, Ateneo remains deadly as ever as it seeks back-to-back...
Sports
fbfb
It would’ve been a KO
By Joaquin M. Henson | February 5, 2020 - 12:00am
It wasn’t exactly the way IBF minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran wanted his first defense against Mexico’s Daniel Valladares to end at the Jardin Cerveza Expo in Guadalupe city, Nuevo Leon state, Metro...
Sports
fbfb
Dwight Howard returns to Slam Dunk event at NBA All-Star Game
3 hours ago
Former Slam Dunk Contest champion Dwight Howard, NBA All-Stars Damian Lillard and Trae Young and Toronto's Pascal Siakam are...
Sports
fbfb
Eala rises to No. 4 in world rankings
By Olmin Leyba | February 5, 2020 - 12:00am
Filipina teen ace Alex Eala continues her rise in the international stage as the newly-minted Australian Open juniors titlist catapulted to fourth in the latest International Tennis Federation world rankings.
Sports
fbfb
Final 3X3 pool known today
By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
SBP’s 3x3 selection committee will meet at 10 this morning in the governing body’s head office at the PhilSports...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Knicks split with president as NBA trade deadline looms
3 hours ago
The New York Knicks said they have split with team president Steve Mills, leaving general manager Scott Perry to oversee the...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
TCS Clark Animo Marathon all set
14 hours ago
Following the exhilarating 2019 race that saw 10,000 runners participating, the De La Salle Alumni Association Pampanga Chapter...
Sports
fbfb
Ronda’s great ones turning back time
By Joey Villar | February 5, 2020 - 12:00am
All but two of the past champions, headed by returnees Santy Barnachea, Mark Galedo and Reimon Lapaza, vie for the individual purse worth a whopping P1 million when the LBC Ronda Pilipinas 10th Anniversary race stretched...
14 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Sta. Lucia, West Japan eye second win
By John Bryan Ulanday | February 5, 2020 - 12:00am
Sta. Lucia shoots for a second straight win while the shorthanded Cignal HD aims to rebound when they clash with separate foes in the second day of the PSL Imus City Mayor Maliksi Super Cup ‘Spike For A Cause’...
14 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
US Alumni golf tees off Friday at Wack Wack
February 5, 2020 - 12:00am
The second US Alumni Golf Open, where alumni from the various universities in the United States face off in a round of golf in the spirit of fellowship, will be staged Friday at the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club....
14 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with