San Miguel's Fajardo 'out indefinitely' after leg injury

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel Beer on Wednesday confirmed that June Mar Fajardo suffered a leg injury during practice that would sideline the dominant big man for the upcoming PBA Philippine Cup.

In a statement, the team said the five-time league Most Valuable Player fractured his right tibia during practice last February 3 and underwent surgery the following day.

“He was immediately brought to a hospital, where assessment on the extent of his injury and initial treatment were made,” the statement read.

“He underwent successful surgery last February 4 and will be scheduled to go through post-operation rehabilitation to allow him to recover at the soonest possible time.”

No timeline has been determined for Fajardo’s return, and the injury is a major blow to the Beermen’s bid to defend the Philippine Cup.

“During this rehabilitation phase, the team regrets that he won’t be able to play for the San Miguel Beermen in the Philippine Cup. June Mar, for his part, is also saddened that he may not be able to join any upcoming international competitions,” San Miguel added.

“The San Miguel Beermen management is committed to ensuring that June Mar will get the best medical care, and would like to thank fans for the messages of concern and well wishes.”

Fajardo has made a strong case for winning a sixth MVP plum, with his Philippine Cup Best Player of the Conference (BPC) award, two championships won in the past season and being the season stats race winner.